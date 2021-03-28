Shatel: These Jays made history; now what does the future hold for Creighton?

That's a process. It might take awhile for Creighton to see the Sweet 16 as an expectation. But it will no longer be viewed as an impenetrable wall.

The Sweet 16 will be stamped on T-shirts, on the wall of the basketball facility and in future pitches to recruits.

Kids want to go where they can play on TV. And they want to go where they can go deep in the NCAA tourney.

In some ways, last week was like graduation for Creighton basketball. This team left that legacy to the school like a gift.

But it will be interesting to see how quickly Creighton is able to build on this momentum.

Next season is already going to be different. You don’t take Damien Jefferson, Mitch Ballock and Denzel Mahoney off the floor and not feel the void.

But what of Marcus Zegarowski?

The general expectation is that the floor leader is ready to move on. After knee surgery last spring and a season full of various injuries and hurdles, Zegarowski performed at a high level down the stretch.

He likely turned more heads and made some money Sunday, scoring 19 points and carrying his team for stretches.