Shatel: This isn't Creighton's first time in the final 16, but it wasn't as Sweet in 1974

The Jays won and got to finish the season a winner. Little did they know they had also finished among the final 16 teams.

“The term 'Sweet 16' had not been coined yet,” Apke said. “The reason was it took one win to get there.”

KU beat Oral Roberts in the regional final and went to the Final Four. Apke says, "We would have beaten Oral Roberts. They were undisciplined. We could have gone to the Final Four."

Soon after, Sutton left for Arkansas. Apke got promoted to head coach by the CU athletic board and the recommendation of Father Mike Sheridan, administrator for athletics. Back then the Creighton head basketball coach was also the athletic director, so that was now Apke's job too.

The 1973-74 seniors scattered. But they always stayed in touch. Still do. In the past year, they learned how to Zoom.

And when the school seemed in trouble last month, Eddie’s boys huddled again.

They formed a letter and sent it to Rasmussen, offering their support to however the athletic director decided to handle the McDermott situation.