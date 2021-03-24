Shatel: This isn't Creighton's first time in the final 16, but it wasn't as Sweet in 1974

History class is in session.
Old School Creighton vs. New School Jays. Eddie vs. Mac. Gene Harmon vs. Mitch Ballock. Old Gym vs. Korver Court. Travelin’ Jays vs. Let It Fly.
Who ya got?
The intersection of Creighton basketball history usually takes place wherever Ted Wuebben happens to be at the time.
“Fans are always so nice,” says Wuebben, who was the rebounding power forward for the 1974 Creighton Bluejays.
“You get up in that Lexus (lounge) and someone says, 'Hey, Ted, your team was the last team to make the Sweet 16. Do you remember that? You got beat by Kansas by one point.'
“Yeah, hey, thank you for turning the knife again.”
Wuebben, who is 68 and lives in Omaha, chuckles.
“The other day I went into Starbucks and a guy says, 'You’re Ted Wuebben, you played for one of the best teams Creighton ever had. You lost to Kansas by one.'”
All these years later — 47 to be exact — they remember. Now more than ever.
The 1974 Bluejays, who went 2-1 in the NCAA tournament regional in Tulsa, have been pulled back into the limelight as the 2021 Bluejays made history with a Sweet 16 appearance.
It’s technically the school’s first, but not necessarily. It’s apples and oranges, 1974 and 2021.
The thing is, Eddie Sutton’s 1974 bunch has been here all along. That’s the neat thing about a tight-knit community like Creighton.
The old guys stay in touch. Tom Apke, a former CU head coach and an assistant on the 1974 team, frequently sends notes and texts to Greg McDermott.
A month ago, the 1974 team sent a letter to Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen concerning McDermott’s use of the word “plantation.” More on that later.
The connection to the past is real at Creighton. Since the Jays beat Ohio on Monday, we’ve seen the outpouring of emotional reaction on social media from former players across the globe.
Nobody felt closer to the feat than the 1974 team, which has waited for another to come along and do it.
“I am so proud of these guys,” Wuebben said. “They have been under so much pressure. I’ve heard it. The players had to have heard it.”
They’re old enough to be their granddads. Who were these 1974 Jays?
They played in Mayor Ed Zorinsky’s town, but they weren’t quite Omaha’s team. The Kansas City-Omaha Kings played 15 games at the Civic Auditorium that year. And Omaha awaited Elvis Presley’s first appearance later that summer.
On the radio, Elton John sang about “Benny and the Jets.”
On the court, it was Eddie and the Jays.
Sutton, the great coaching legend who passed away last year, had his best CU squad in 1973-74.
Apke, who played at Creighton and served on Sutton’s bench and then took over after that 1974 season, remembers the team well.
Very well.
“We had great size,” Apke said from his home in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Ralph Bobik was a 6-7 point guard, Creighton Hall of Fame, great passer, once had school-record 19 assists in a game.
“Charles Butler, 6-5, was the other starting guard, and was best scoring off the dribble.
“Doug Brookins was a 6-9 center. He was a great shooter so he was a great trailer on fast breaks where he would pull up and shoot jump shots.
“Ted Wuebben and Gene Harmon were 6-6, 6-5. Harmon was a great pure shooter. Wuebben was the tough rebounder.
“And Mike Heck was a 7-foot sophomore who probably was the difference in three or four games because he had great hands and could catch the ball inside and do some things teams weren’t equipped to deal with.”
The result was Eddie Ball.
“Our five starters all averaged better than 70% foul shooting,” Apke said. “We’d play Eddie Sutton style, close to the vest.
“We’d get ahead with four minutes to go and go into our passing version of the delay game. You’re forced to foul us and watch us make free throws or give us backdoor layups and watch us bleed the clock out.”
Sutton’s passing version of Dean Smith’s “Four Corners” offense helped secure a 75-69 win at No. 6-ranked Marquette on Feb. 9. Apke said Marquette coach Al McGuire later adopted that delay game and called it “Creighton.”
That game at Milwaukee's Mecca Arena was part of a schedule that looked like a compilation of Creighton history.
In 1974, CU was an independent. Sutton’s team played Oklahoma, BYU, Colorado and South Carolina. And Drake, Southern Illinois, Bradley and Wichita State.
Also Butler and Marquette, Saint Louis, Dayton and Duquesne. And don’t forget the late-season trip to play Hawaii.
“Eddie tried to follow in the Red McManus philosophy of meaningful opponents,” Apke said.
As one of many independents, a tough schedule was necessary to make a 25-team NCAA tournament that was extremely hard to break into.
In 1974, only one team in each conference could qualify for the NCAA tournament. That was the regular-season champion. Those conferences included the Big Eight, Big Ten, ACC, Pac-8, Southwest, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley and a few others.
The list of independents vying for about 15 spots was 81 strong.
Apke said Creighton joined the Missouri Valley in 1977 after the NCAA said it would start taking “the best teams” and more than one from each conference.
“Teams would no longer play us at Creighton,” Apke said. “You could schedule your way into the NCAA tournament with wins.”
But after the 1974 regular season, Creighton was 21-6 and good enough to land in the Midwest Regional at Tulsa’s Mabee Center with Kansas, Texas, Louisville (Missouri Valley), Syracuse and Oral Roberts.
CU handled Texas, 77-61, shooting 56% from the field. Then came Kansas with Norman Cook, Roger Morningstar and Tom Kivisto.
The Jays led 33-30 at the half behind Harmon and Brookins, who had 10 points and 15 rebounds. They held a 54-53 lead with 1:21 left before KU took the lead back on a layup.
Creighton held for the last shot and got a good look from Harmon on the baseline at the end. But it fell off.
“In the last two minutes I missed a tip that would have put us back in the lead,” Wuebben said. “I can still see it at the top of my fingers.
“I still lose sleep over that sometimes.”
Wuebben told his parents he never wanted to play another game. But there was one more, per NCAA rules: a third-place game against Louisville.
The Jays won and got to finish the season a winner. Little did they know they had also finished among the final 16 teams.
“The term 'Sweet 16' had not been coined yet,” Apke said. “The reason was it took one win to get there.”
KU beat Oral Roberts in the regional final and went to the Final Four. Apke says, "We would have beaten Oral Roberts. They were undisciplined. We could have gone to the Final Four."
Soon after, Sutton left for Arkansas. Apke got promoted to head coach by the CU athletic board and the recommendation of Father Mike Sheridan, administrator for athletics. Back then the Creighton head basketball coach was also the athletic director, so that was now Apke's job too.
The 1973-74 seniors scattered. But they always stayed in touch. Still do. In the past year, they learned how to Zoom.
And when the school seemed in trouble last month, Eddie’s boys huddled again.
They formed a letter and sent it to Rasmussen, offering their support to however the athletic director decided to handle the McDermott situation.
“It doesn’t just happen to the people in the locker room, it happened to all of us,” Wuebben said. “We wanted it to be an educational thing. We want Mac to stand for what Creighton represents.
“How can we grow from it? We need to all be part of the conversation, even if it’s at D.J.’s Dugout when Creighton people get together.”
Apke, who left for Colorado in 1981, has never let go of his Creighton connection. He had a few chances at NCAA tourney runs, most notably a painful 80-78 loss to No. 4 DePaul in Wichita in 1978.
When McDermott was hired in 2010, Apke — whose brother, Rick, played for him — sent the coach a note. It said coaches and players who share the same name work out well at CU.
Mac answered back and they have kept in touch, including this week when Apke told McDermott the “next win will be epic.”
Then Apke got to the question that didn’t have to be asked, because he brought it up.
“I was thinking to myself today, would we be better than this year’s team?” Apke said.
“If you put the 30-second clock and 3-point shot in, that '73-74 team couldn’t beat this Creighton team. But if you took the shot clock and line out, and play by old rules, they couldn’t beat the '73-74 team.
“We would force them to shoot those outside shots but they would only count for two. We would dominate them on rebounding and run a delay game if we got the lead the last four or five minutes.
“So it’s two completely different eras when you start to argue who’s the better team.”
What is fact is that they will live together in a special place Creighton history. As they should.