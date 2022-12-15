Shatel: Throw out the analytics — Creighton needs a leader to meet expectations

Creighton's reeling Jays need an assist, so I’ve come up with my own analytic.

The college game has been taken over by analysts. Slide rules and efficiency categories. Back in the day, they would have ranked Al McGuire by the number of jokes he told at halftime.

Now my analyst friends are feasting on this Creighton season, which has taken a most unexpected turn.

They say the Jays rely too much on the three. Don’t finish at the rim. Play spotty defense. Are allergic to rebounds. Center Ryan Kalkbrenner needs to get healthy.

The bench is underperforming, except for the guy who should be playing more.

Coach Greg McDermott isn’t adjusting in games enough. His philosophy to let players shoot is flawed. Especially when the shots don’t go in.

Everything looked fine to me when CU beat Arkansas in Maui. And that’s a good thing to remember.

This is the same team that beat Arkansas. And it’s the same team that lost to Nebraska and BYU.

Which one are we going to see the rest of the season?

It’s only Dec. 16. But this team has taken on an inconsistent, fragile identity that scares the heartiest Jaybacker.

Which leads me to my helpful analytic.

I stumbled into it while researching Creighton’s shooting percentages from last season.

I jotted down the three-point and two-point percentages from each game in 2021-22, when a young Jays team surprised many in the Big East and nearly beat KU in the NCAA’s second round.

As I was going over the numbers, it hit me like a Ben Walker elbow.

None of this stuff matters. It’s irrelevant to Creighton’s situation.

I’ve seen a lot of championship teams over the decades. I’ve seen teams that had to carry the heavy burden of expectations over four months and cut down nets.

I’ve seen teams that hit big on chemistry and got on a run and surprised everyone.

What was the common denominator of those champs? Hint: You’ll never find it on Ken Pomeroy’s charts.

It was there during the first Kansas-Missouri game I saw, when two players started throwing haymakers at one another and took their brawl all the way down a tunnel.

It was there the night that Bruce Chubick sought me out in the Nebraska locker room, pointed a finger in my chest and said, “We’re not going to the bleeping NIT!”

It was there the night that Kansas State point guard Steve Henson put his team on his back, scoring the last 12 points of the game and making a handful of steals and rebounds to beat Purdue.

I’ve seen it plenty of times on the Hilltop, too.

Ryan Sears, the baby-faced assassin, was often a one-man wrecking crew. Make that two men. Ben Walker, his able partner, was doing the heavy lifting inside while Sears was making steals and hitting big shots.

Perhaps even more important was what those two were doing at practice, and in the locker room, while they were lifting up Dana Altman’s program to the NCAA tournament.

I saw it with Kyle Korver, who came to CU as a one-trick artist, a sharpshooter. By his senior year Korver led the team in scoring, rebounding, steals and was second in assists.

Korver made himself into an all-around player. When your best player is your hardest worker, and makes the little plays, that’s when you win. Big.

Leadership. Attitude. It’s not a stranger to the Hilltop.

There was Mo Watson, the point guard who was a force of nature until he went down with a season-ending injury in January, 2017.

The 2019-20 Jays oozed attitude, with Marcus Zegarowski and Damien Jefferson making big plays and small ones at all the right times. They were basketball players. Winners.

That CU team shared the Big East title at 13-5, and every time they lost, they came back stronger.

It was the ultimate warrior bunch, which fought through the pandemic season to make it to the school’s first Sweet 16 since 1974.

Few knew that the lynchpin to that season was guard Mitch Ballock, who many at CU credit with holding the team together during a raw, miserable year of isolation from family, friends and fans.

After Ballock came Ryan Hawkins, the Division II transfer who taught a group of freshmen last year about attitude and making plays with a chip on your shoulder.

These 2022-23 Jays sure miss the Hawk. Alex O’Connell, too.

Of course, it’s easier to win when you’re young and hungry and opponents don’t respect you yet.

It’s a little tougher when you’re picked to go to the Final Four and you’ve never been to a Sweet 16.

And you have no apparent leader.

Having a leader doesn’t guarantee anything. But a leader is someone who can tell a guy to stop shooting threes — or else. He can get in the grill of someone not putting enough into the effort categories.

And he can calm down a team lost in a fog, a team being weighed down by expectations and disappointment. He does that because he’s got confidence. And he can back it up.

Watching the Jays the last four games, it’s apparent that they desperately need someone who will put their foot down, say enough is enough and make the plays to change a loss to a win.

There were times this season when a candidate seemed evident. Ryan Nembhard’s drive and emphatic dunk against Arkansas was a “Wow” moment that seemed to announce his arrival as the “It” guy.

Meanwhile, in one of the first team practices back in October, Kalkbrenner took one step from the free throw line and threw down a violent dunk over a teammate.

It was a jaw-dropping moment that had some, including CU coaches, wondering if the big man was about to take a giant step.

We haven’t seen enough of that Kalkbrenner. Or him, period, for that matter. He’s been ill.

There’s so much talent on this Creighton team. But winning isn’t about talent, especially when you’re getting everyone’s best shot.

It’s being smart. Poised. And tough. Mental toughness, when you get everyone’s best shot every game.

That’s not to say this team is soft. At times they will compete hard. They want to win. But they’re not strong enough, not tough enough. Not yet.

They don’t need to hear about how tough the schedule took its toll.

Or missing Kalkbrenner. It's one guy. Everyone else needs to step up.

They did last season.

Were they overrated? So far. But who cares? That's not something that gets decided until after the season. And we're only 12 games in. All the big stakes are still on the table.

Things get more intense in the Big East and the league won't feel sorry for them. Danny Hurley and UConn will want to bury them. How are they gonna react?

These Jays have to grow up in a hurry. But maybe this mid-season adversity is just what they need to develop the old-school traits — analytics — that form championship seasons.

The sooner the better.