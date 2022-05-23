Shatel: Time for college baseball to pave a new path with realignment

First downs and second guesses:

College realignment was never about baseball. It was about football. And, in the case of the Big East, basketball.

Now it’s time for college baseball to realign.

For starters, how about a conference with Nebraska, Creighton, Iowa and any Big 12, Big Ten, Missouri Valley (and UNO) teams that can load up a bus?

Buses. Remember them?

The Jays could have used one on Saturday. What happened to them was heartbreaking and totally ridiculous.

Creighton finished a half-game out of a share for the Big East championship _ when its last game at Villanova was cancelled.

Not by the weather. Because the Jays had to book to the Philly airport to catch a flight.

CU coach Ed Servais told me the story. It’s unbelievable.

The Creighton-Nova series went from Thursday-Saturday, like most conferences final series, to give schools time to go home on Sunday and get ready for league tournaments.

The Jays won Thursday night’s game. Then came Friday’s game two, at 3 p.m.

The game was delayed by lightning in the area. Then another bolt. And another bolt. Each time, a 30-minute delay.

Around 5 p.m., the game was called on account of darkness.

Villanova plays at a field that holds 750 fans _ and doesn’t have lights.

Is this really Division I baseball in 2022?

So the two teams decided on a Saturday double-header, a seven-inning game starting at 10 a.m., followed by a six-inning game.

The Jays had a 6 p.m. flight back to Omaha.

Well, the first game took 10 innings. By then, it was 2 p.m. There would be 30 minutes between games.

“We were 45 minutes from the airport,” Servais said. “Plus, we had to change. It was 94 degrees in Philadelphia. Plus, this was a city park. They didn’t have shower facilities.

“It took 20 minutes to go back to Villanova’s campus to shower and then another half hour to go back to the airport.”

With all that, Servais had set a “drop dead deadline” of leaving at 3:10 p.m.

So they were off to the airport, leaving behind a chance at a Big East title.

Yes, the Big East tournament is arguably more important, since it will decide the league's NCAA team.

Still, unbelievable.

An honest question: Couldn’t Creighton have flown back on Sunday?

It’s expensive, sure. Servais said a typical travel party is 33. But would you have to buy 33 new tickets? Or would the purchased tickets count toward a new one?

That’s assuming there are 33 seats available on any flights headed back to Omaha on Sunday.

“I don’t know how expensive that whole situation is when you cancel flights and try to get another one,” Servais said.

“I got to be honest with you, we’re having a heck of a time getting to Cincinnati (for this week’s Big East tournament). We have to take two different flights. We’re not even going as a team.

“Part of the problem is there are fewer flights now, ever since Covid. And you should see the routes we take. Going to Connecticut, we went to Atlanta and then to Hartford. Does that make any sense to you?

“Going to Cincinnati, we have one plane going to Denver first. Another to Chicago. That one at least makes sense.”

Here’s what makes the most sense: take the airplanes out of college baseball. Put the boys on a bus.

Let college football and basketball have their conference affiliations. Let the other sports stay in geographic regions with similar Division I programs who can all travel to games by bus.

If the SEC wants to stay together, so be it. But the midwest, north and east need to be reconfigured.

College baseball should never be an airplane sport. Football flies but football pays the bills.

Football and basketball also have a clock. Baseball does not.

This very thing came back to bite the Huskers on Saturday. Sure, Purdue looked lame for not starting a game with no raindrops. We all know the score there.

But Maryland couldn’t wait it out because the Terps had a flight to catch at Chicago Midway, some two hours or more from the Purdue campus.

“That’s where we miss the (Missouri) Valley,” Servais said. “I always tell our coaches how good it was to have control. If we had a tie game on Sunday, you play and play and play.

“I think we’ll have a conversation about it. Now that we saw what happened in the Big Ten, and in our league, we’ll have a long discussion.”

The Big East needs to have serious conversations about baseball. For starters, how serious are they?

Three Big East schools _ Villanova, Xavier and Butler _ don’t have lights at their fields. In 2022, that’s unacceptable.

Things will sort out soon. The NCAA is about to find out who wants to play ball and who doesn’t.

In a few months, the NCAA is expected to lift the cap on baseball scholarships and coaching staffs. Schools will be able to have as many full baseball scholarships and full-time coaches as they can afford.

There are going to be a lot of inequities in the game, and the distance between top and bottom will be greater.

Something that might keep more schools in the game is if travel costs were cut in half.

Go with regional divisions and pick the NCAA Tournament bracket off those. That’s more rivalry games, more crowds, more fun.

“I think someday you’re going to see that,” Servais said. “I think it’s going to solve a lot of problems.”

Too bad it wasn’t around last weekend.

— Because there were no Big Ten baseball tournaments in 2020 and 2021, the current contract with Omaha was extended through 2024. I don’t think Will Bolt is planning on staying away that long.

— No Huskers this week, but Iowa fans should pick up some of the slack _ especially if the Hawkeyes are around for the weekend. Nebraska will always welcome Iowa money, right?

— Heard lots of compliments about the Werner Park-Tal Anderson combo for Nebraska state baseball last week. UNO’s park is perfect for the event. This was the first of three years of state baseball at those two venues.

— Whooo’s next? Union Omaha’s Cinderella Story in the U.S. Open Cup goes to the Twin Cities to play MLS club Minnesota United on Wednesday night in the round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup.

Some are comparing this to a Double-A baseball team playing in the major-league playoffs. Union Omaha owner Gary Green said it’s the St. Peters (last year’s NCAA Sweet 16 team) of soccer.

If the Owls keep going, this might be like the 1969 Miracle Mets, Gary.

— If Nebraska football is going to keep adding Alabama transfers, I’m going to have to adjust my way-too-early season prediction.

— Last week I asked NU softball coach Rhonda Revelle about the Husker women carrying the banner for the athletic department this season.

She was having none of it.

“The attention is earned,” Revelle said. “What I don’t like is when people are putting down the guys and lifting us up. We’re all one team.

“You talk to our (players), they don’t like it either because we’re one family. We eat together, study together.

“We actually talked about how they felt about it. It’s hurtful. Those are their brothers. At the Big Ten tournament, we had two of the football linemen drive all the way there to support us.

“I heard from many of the coaches. The camaraderie in the department is really starting to build. I’ve been around a long time and there have been times when it was not. It’s feeling that way again. We’re on a good path.”

One more and I’m outta here: For those wanting to know where they can watch the Nebraska football documovie “Day By Day,” here’s an update.

The two-hour show will be at the Granery District in Ralston on Friday and Saturday. There will be other showings around the state this summer. Go to “daybydaymovie.com" for updates.

