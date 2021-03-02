Shatel: What happens now with Creighton coach Greg McDermott?

Will McDermott be reprimanded? Suspended? Whatever the punishment, it cannot be kept private, as CU said in a statement on Tuesday.

Creighton may be a private school, but this is a case that needs transparency.

Certainly, that includes McDermott.

We need to hear from the coach. He said he immediately recognized his mistake on Saturday. But why did it take until Tuesday to acknowledge it and apologize publicly?

And while social media is all the rage, releasing a statement on twitter is not enough. Not here.

McDermott should take questions on the matter. He won’t want to do it every time he speaks, but it’s likely to come up in New York and in the NCAA tourney media Zoom sessions.

The more meaningful dialogue that should come from this is after the season. McDermott should immerse himself in discussions — on campus or in Omaha or nationally — on race.

It’s a topic we can’t talk about enough. And Mac should be involved.

Now, we need to hear from the players.

Something that also struck me about McDermott’s post-game comment last Saturday was the idea that the Jays might break apart.