And so it begins. Denver. Eight-hour drive. Snow in the forecast. Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic’s house.

This journey began in November. We hyped this Creighton basketball team. Final Four good, we said. The coaches and team didn’t argue.

Then came Maui waves. Then the crash. And the season became a slow march, a series of steps forward, steps back.

Special season? Not hardly. Not yet.

If you had to define this team, and this season, thus far you’d say it left something to be desired. Especially after the clunker in Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

But when it comes to the final definition of this season, the Bluejays get the last word.

So, Mr. NCAA Pool, what do you think?

You like the Jays to win one? Two? Go on to Louisville and let it ride?

Creighton started the season hoping for a high seed. The Jays earned every bit of that No. 6 seed.

They went 8-10 away from home. They’ve beaten some good teams. Their best win is over Xavier (a No. 3 seed) and UConn (a No. 4).

As for the Final Four, the South would have Arizona or Missouri waiting for CU in Louisville with an elite-looking Alabama team possibly waiting at the end.

Getting to the Sweet Sixteen would be something to talk about for these Jays. Without it, the season would feel like a miss.

It starts Friday. The Jays have 11 seed North Carolina State (23-10) up first.

The Wolfpack lost to Kansas by six and have wins over Duke and Miami. The ACC wasn’t great.

The Jays will be favored in a getable game. Will they get it?

If they do, then No. 3 seed Baylor is likely next. The Bears (22-10) have wins over UCLA and Gonzaga and lost to Marquette by 26. In the Big 12, the best league in the country, Baylor beat KU, Arkansas and Texas.

What the Bears couldn’t do was beat Iowa State — losing three times. Maybe Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger can help his old bud Greg McDermott.

You know Mac remembers Baylor and coach Scott Drew. They beat one of Mac’s favorite teams, the 2014 Doug McDermotts, in the second round of the San Antonio NCAAs.

Beat? They ran them off the court. By 30.

This CU team is more athletic and talented. This team, when it gets going, could beat Baylor.

It could also lose the first game if it doesn’t.

Which Creighton team are we going to get?

It’s a good question. Especially after last week.

With a coveted first Big East tournament title on the line, things looked good at first.

In the first game against a Villanova team that was rolling, CU dominated on both ends.

Of course, it was fueled by offense. And shooting. The Jays shot 50% from the field and 48% from beyond the arc. With only eight turnovers.

It was hailed as perhaps their best game of the season.

It was followed by one of their worst 24 hours later.

Xavier hit CU in the mouth and the Jays backed off. They shot 21 for 56 and 7 on 23 on 3s. They looked slow. And tired. Lost by 22.

It was stunning how a team billed to be so good could look like that in March, during go time. Is this a team you can trust?

Mac says yes. He has had his team’s back all season. He likes this bunch. Believes in them.

But there was something he said after the Xavier game late Friday night:

“I thought there was some self-doubt on our faces and with some of the body language in the first half. I haven’t seen that from this team hardly ever.”

Was that a red flare? A sign of concern for a coach going into the most important time of the year?

I asked Mac on Sunday and he waved it off.

“It was frustration, the mistakes that we made,” McDermott said. “I saw some looks on some faces that I hadn’t seen in a while.

“No. 1, they were tired. But you can’t do that in the middle of a game.

"It’s a game of mistakes. The team that can be successful is the team that can get past that mistake the fastest. We haven’t had that happen very much this year, but we allowed the mistakes to snowball.

“It’s one game. We played as well as we’ve played in a while and then we didn’t play very well on Friday. You saw that in Xavier against Marquette. It’s the game of basketball. It’s a game of punches. I hope we got that out of the way.”

That sounds fine, but there’s no reason to be tired one night after playing with great energy in a big win. And it’s not like they lost by a late bucket to Xavier. The disparity in the performances is concerning.

This season we’ve seen great. And we’ve seen less than great. That’s been the book on this team.

But the thing about the NCAA tournament? It always provides the bottom line. And it will again with this Creighton season.

See you in Denver.

