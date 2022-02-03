Shatel: Will Creighton make the NCAA tournament? Ask a bracketologist

Tim Krueger goes by the title Bracketologist (watchstadium.com), which means he spends hours each week looking at college hoops analytics and predicting which teams will make the NCAA tournament.
It’s a fluid situation.
Krueger is also a Creighton basketball fan, a situation which this year has driven him to drink fluids.
Ask him what it’s been like trying to balance the two and he laughs.
“Good question,” Krueger said.
Here's another question as the Creighton Rollercoaster heads to Seton Hall and Prudential Arena, about an hour from famed Asbury Park and the Jersey Boardwalk.
Which Jays team will we see? It’s been a dizzying week.
Last Saturday Creighton blew a 17-point halftime and collapsed in a loss to Xavier that had some Jays fans predicting doom for making the NCAA bracket.
A few days later, the same Jays took the best shot from Danny Hurley’s 17th-ranked UConn Huskies and won a gutsy 59-55 decision that had the blue parade on again.
Seems like Creighton games should come with seat belts.
“Everybody was ready to jump off the cliff after the Xavier game,” Krueger said. “But you need to relax.
“These guys have been resilient. The other night they lose the lead and had a chance to throw in the towel and they responded. For them to win that game is a huge sign.”
That’s the Creighton fan talking.
The Bracketologist is feeling good, too.
Relax? Krueger, who had the Jays in his field as a play-in team last Monday, projects Creighton as a 10 seed now.
He has an NCAA tourney path for this team with inconsistent shooting and penchant for turnovers (14.75 per game), timely defense and rebounding and youthful talent that is growing up as we watch.
Creighton has 10 games left in the regular season: five home, five away. UConn, Seton Hall and a rising Marquette team all come to Omaha.
The Jays, 13-7, have an NCAA NET ranking of 67 after the win over UConn. That would seem to be the definition of a bubble resume.
But Krueger, who studies the NCAA Basketball Committee’s logic and history each year, knows a simple rule about making the tournament.
Win. And win some more. Especially in February. Especially in a power league.
“They’re 13-7 now,” Krueger said. “If they go .500 or 6-4 that would put them at 19-13. Win one in the Big East (tournament), with the quality wins they have, they’ll be okay.
“Now they can’t go and lose to Georgetown at home. But besides Georgetown or Butler at home, they’re not in position to take any bad losses.
“If they just take care of business, get four or five more wins and get to 20, I think Creighton, unless they have a big collapse here, they’re going to be right there.”
Please, Tim, don’t say the word “collapse.”
Even with that NET of 67, and a KenPom rating of 62 and a BPI ranking of 86, Krueger says the Jays are solid because they have an ace in the hole.
Three of ‘em, actually.
Creighton 79, Villanova (then No. 9) 59. Creighton 75, Marquette (now No. 25) 69. Creighton 59, UConn (No. 17) 55.
Those wins will travel well through this rollercoaster season.
“They have three quality high quad 1 wins now, three top 25 wins,” Krueger said.
“When you look at the rest of the bubble teams, from the nine (seeds) to the 11 and 12, nobody has three quality wins like that.
“So that’s going to stick all season. That’s something they can hang their hat on.”
CU’s analytic numbers, Krueger says, will move up as the Jays win more Big East games. Like Friday’s game vs. No. 42 Seton Hall.
They could use some help from BYU, which lost back-to-back games to Santa Clara and Pacific and “could be in trouble if they don’t start winning some games” according to Krueger.
“Creighton would be a lot better in the NET,” Krueger said. “But there’s one number I don’t understand and that’s (ESPN’s Basketball Power Index). It seems to be the outlier. It’s way out of whack from the other metrics.
“Creighton has a really good strength of schedule. Arizona State kind of let them down. But they’ve got some nice road wins.
“The committee looks at all the metrics. But the committee loves good quality wins. They don’t ever look at quadrant four wins. It’s who did you beat and where did you beat them?”
Take care of the ball. Keep their heads. Break even or better in the remaining games.
Do that, and the Jays have a good chance to dance in a season when it wasn’t expected.
“To answer your question, Creighton’s in good shape.”
That’s the Bracketologist and Fan talking.
