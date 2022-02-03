Shatel: Will Creighton make the NCAA tournament? Ask a bracketologist

“When you look at the rest of the bubble teams, from the nine (seeds) to the 11 and 12, nobody has three quality wins like that.

“So that’s going to stick all season. That’s something they can hang their hat on.”

CU’s analytic numbers, Krueger says, will move up as the Jays win more Big East games. Like Friday’s game vs. No. 42 Seton Hall.

They could use some help from BYU, which lost back-to-back games to Santa Clara and Pacific and “could be in trouble if they don’t start winning some games” according to Krueger.

“Creighton would be a lot better in the NET,” Krueger said. “But there’s one number I don’t understand and that’s (ESPN’s Basketball Power Index). It seems to be the outlier. It’s way out of whack from the other metrics.

“Creighton has a really good strength of schedule. Arizona State kind of let them down. But they’ve got some nice road wins.

“The committee looks at all the metrics. But the committee loves good quality wins. They don’t ever look at quadrant four wins. It’s who did you beat and where did you beat them?”