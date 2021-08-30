 Skip to main content
Shatel: With Marcus Blossom as A.D., it's a new day at Creighton
COMMENTARY

Shatel: With Marcus Blossom as A.D., it's a new day at Creighton

Creighton has hired Holy Cross Athletic Director Marcus Blossom to replace longtime A.D. Bruce Rasmussen, who retired earlier this month.

History will happen at Creighton University on Tuesday.

President Daniel Hendrickson will introduce Marcus Blossom as his new athletic director. It looks like a good pick.

Blossom, 41, has a lot to like on his resume.

Midwest ties as a Chicago kid. Former basketball player. Worked his way up the ladder doing various administrative tasks at different levels, including the NCAA, Boston College (where he was chief financial officer) and Providence (Big East experience).

He ran his own department at Holy Cross for two years, and made eight head coaching hires, including men's basketball.

That last one is a big one. Greg McDermott may stay at Creighton forever, but the CU A.D. needs to be able to hire a men's basketball coach who will win. Basketball carries the weight at Creighton.

I'm looking forward to meeting Blossom at his press conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. I'll share more thoughts in a column afterwards.

It's a new day at Creighton.

tom.shatel@owh.com, 402-444-1025, twitter.com/tomshatelOWH

