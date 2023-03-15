It was back in the fall, before the first snow flake or 3-pointer fell, that the call went out to Creighton basketball.

Go for it, Bluejays. Go for the Final Four this year.

They were talking about the men’s team. But it was the women’s team that made the Elite Eight last year.

Several months later, not much has changed.

The Creighton men are 21-12. The women’s team 22-8.

Both finished third in the Big East. Both lost in the semifinal of the league tournament. Both are six seeds in the NCAA tournament.

But it’s the men who were picked by pundits to make a deep run, some even predicting the Final Four.

Very few, if anyone, think the Jays can make the women’s Final Four.

That’s no offense to coach Jim Flanery’s ladies. That’s just the state of the game.

Men’s college basketball is still dominated by blue bloods, but there have been Final Four interlopers. Butler. George Mason. Wichita State.

And two years ago, Baylor — a good program with no hoops pedigree — won the national title.

The women’s game has come a long way, too. But it still has a road to travel. The pool of quality teams is deeper than ever, yet the sport is still seen as a closed shop at the top.

Flanery gets it. His team knocked on the door last year. They’re going to keep knocking.

“I tell people the difference is, Duke, (North) Carolina and Kansas on the men's side, don’t have a lot of juniors and seniors,” Flanery said.

“In our game, Caitlin Clark (Iowa) is going to stay four years. The best players stay for four years. They’re not leaving early to go to the NBA.

“It just makes the top programs just a little bit harder to catch because they not only accumulate talent, it’s junior and senior talent.”

That works for teams like Creighton, too.

The Jays are back because of an older team, led by fifth-year senior Rachael Saunders.

They’re armed with the highest seed in program history and the experience and confidence that they can make another deep run.

This is Flan’s program in 2023. He had nine years to build up Big East-level talent and depth. Then you play the transfer game: Lauren Jensen arrived last year from Iowa.

The women’s game still adds the obstacle of playing the first weekend on the host’s home court. But talent has evened to the point that it becomes about matchups.

Creighton had a favorable matchup with Iowa and took down the favored Hawkeyes on their court last year. Then beat Iowa State in the next round before eventual national champ South Carolina stood in the way.

In women’s basketball, it’s the last obstacle that is the problem.

This year, CU has a workable bracket. But guess who will likely be standing there at the end.

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks. Again.

“South Carolina’s second team would be a top-10 team,” Flanery said.

Still, they’ll be happy to take their shot if they get there.

“For sure, the gap is closing,” Flanery said. “Just the fact that Iowa is who they are and we are who we are.

“The NIL and transfer portal is not where it is on the men’s side but it’s impacting (women’s) teams. We don’t do what we did without Lauren Jensen.”

The portal has made the situation fluid. It had a major impact on volleyball, where nontraditional teams keep popping up in the Final Four.

The presence of NIL money influences many transfers in volleyball. And will, too, in women’s basketball.

But how much money will be available to women’s basketball players is another story, Flanery said.

He says the issue of money rarely comes up in recruiting meetings with players and families — not like it does on the men's side.

He said an Oklahoma coach told him recently that the Sooners had to pull out of a recruiting battle because other schools’ NIL collectives were offering a player $70,000.

OU didn’t have that money. Flan says CU doesn’t, either.

But he’s confident it won’t take NIL to crash the party.

“There are midmajor (transfers) playing everywhere,” Flanery said. “UConn has an all-conference player from Fairfield.

“Who’s to say we couldn’t have gotten that kid from Fairfield, if she was from South Dakota or (UNO)?”

Last year changed the conversation around Creighton. It impacted Flanery. He added a trip to Stanford — a No. 1 seed in the tournament — this year. He wants his team ready and dreaming big.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t impact me as to what is possible,” Flanery said.

Which is?

“I think a Final Four is possible.”

You have to have the team and play well and hit shots, he said. But you have to get a little lucky, too.

For instance, don’t get put in the South Carolina or Stanford brackets. Instead, go up against No. 1 seeds Indiana or Virginia Tech.

Good teams, but teams that are also building an identity.

“I had a conversation with a friend of mine on the staff at Tennessee,” Flanery said. “They said they think there will be a team outside the box in the Final Four in the next two or three years.”

Maybe that will be Creighton. And it won’t be an upset.