Signing day: Which athletes signed with Creighton Athletics?

It's Signing day! Below are all the high school athletes who signed with Creighton Athletics on Wednesday!
Men's basketball
Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West
Women's basketball
McKayla Miller, Cimarron (Kan.)
Volleyball
Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside
Audrey Clark, (Frisco, Texas)
Sydney Breissinger, Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Ava TeStrake, Olathe West (Kan.)
Jaya Johnson, Olathe South (Kan.)
» Stay with Omaha.com for the full list later today
Photos: Creighton men's basketball gets win over St. Thomas in season opener
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!