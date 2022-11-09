 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Signing day: Which athletes signed with Creighton Athletics?

It's Signing day! Below are all the high school athletes who signed with Creighton Athletics on Wednesday!

* * *

Men's basketball

Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West

Women's basketball

McKayla Miller, Cimarron (Kan.)

Volleyball

Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside 

Audrey Clark, (Frisco, Texas)

Sydney Breissinger, Ursuline Academy (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Ava TeStrake, Olathe West (Kan.) 

Jaya Johnson, Olathe South (Kan.)

