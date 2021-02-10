 Skip to main content
Slow start dooms Creighton women in loss to Providence
BASKETBALL

Slow start dooms Creighton women in loss to Providence

  Updated
The Creighton women started slowly Wednesday night, and it never got much better as short-handed Providence handed the Bluejays a 60-48 loss at Sokol Arena.

While 13 Jays played at least two minutes, the Friars used a seven-player rotation. And they never trailed after closing the first quarter on 9-0 run.

CU closed to 51-44 in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer. It was Providence's third win overall in the series, which the Jays still leads 14-3.

Creighton shot better from beyond the arc than it did inside of it, but the only slightly. CU was 17 of 52 overall (32.7%), including 8 of 23 from deep (34.8%). 

Senior Temi Carda had a team-high 15 points, but she was the only Jay in double figures. Three starters didn't score. Sophomore DeArica Pryor finished with nine points.

Chanell Williams paced Providence (6-8, 4-5 Big East), which was playing its second game in four weeks, with 17 points. 

Next up, Creighton (4-8, 3-5) looks to end its two-game slide at Seton Hall on Saturday.

