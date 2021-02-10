Slow start dooms Creighton women in loss to Providence

The Creighton women started slowly Wednesday night, and it never got much better as short-handed Providence handed the Bluejays a 60-48 loss at Sokol Arena.

While 13 Jays played at least two minutes, the Friars used a seven-player rotation. And they never trailed after closing the first quarter on 9-0 run.

CU closed to 51-44 in the fourth quarter, but could get no closer. It was Providence's third win overall in the series, which the Jays still leads 14-3.

Creighton shot better from beyond the arc than it did inside of it, but the only slightly. CU was 17 of 52 overall (32.7%), including 8 of 23 from deep (34.8%).

Senior Temi Carda had a team-high 15 points, but she was the only Jay in double figures. Three starters didn't score. Sophomore DeArica Pryor finished with nine points.

Chanell Williams paced Providence (6-8, 4-5 Big East), which was playing its second game in four weeks, with 17 points.

Next up, Creighton (4-8, 3-5) looks to end its two-game slide at Seton Hall on Saturday.