Slow start proves costly as No. 15 Creighton falls to Georgetown

Georgetown brought its best to Omaha Wednesday and No. 15 Creighton wasn't sharp enough to find a way to seize control of the game in a stunning 86-79 defeat at the CHI Health Center.
The Hoyas jumped all over CU early by making 11 of their first 14 shots (including their first five 3-point tries).
They took advantage of some defensive miscues in the first half, slicing up the back-side of Creighton’s ball screen coverage and finding shooters left open on the break.
The Jays never did fully sort things out on defense, even though they found themselves within striking distance at various points after halftime. Georgetown ended up with the second-best field goal percentage by a CU opponent (50.0%) and the second-highest point total on the year.
Largely because of Creighton’s own mental lapses, according to senior Mitch Ballock.
“You have to pride yourself on (following) the scouting report, just being solid, playing fundamental basketball,” he said. “Sometimes when you deviate from the plan, it shows up. ... That’s completely on us. It has nothing to do with anything else.”
But there may be a recurring issue here that the experienced Jays (13-5, 9-4) need to soon address.
Just two weeks ago, they weren’t focused or energetic enough to match Providence's urgency, when the Friars jumped out to a 23-6 lead in the first eight minutes of an eventual win. CU gave up 54 first-half points at Seton Hall on Jan. 27 before rallying with the largest comeback in eight years.
And then on Wednesday, Creighton couldn’t keep Georgetown from knocking down eight of its first 12 3-point tries and building an 11-point first-half lead.
The Hoyas (5-8, 3-5) then put CU away down the stretch by beating the Jays up inside — of their 42 second-half points, 18 were scored in the paint and 14 came at the free-throw line. They secured four offensive rebounds after halftime, and turned those second chances into nine points.
“We didn’t have an answer for them defensively,” coach Greg McDermott said. “We’ve been a pretty good defensive team this year and (Wednesday) that certainly was not the case.”
Creighton tried pressing some in crunch time. It turned to its zone with about five minutes to go and pulled within 72-66 on Christian Bishop’s reverse dunk with 4:40 on the clock.
But Georgetown answered with two buckets to stretch the lead back out.
The Hoyas didn’t clinch the upset win until senior Jahvon Blair banked in a desperation 3-point at the end of the shot clock. CU was threatening right then but that triple extended Georgetown’s lead to 79-70 with 1:35 left.
“We kept our composure,” coach Patrick Ewing said. “We kept fighting.”
The Hoyas were picked to finish last in the Big East preseason poll and they suffered a five-game losing streak before entering a COVID-19 pause last month.
But they’re 2-0 since returning to the court, clearly on the upswing as the season’s stretch run begins.
Creighton, on the other hand, has some questions to answer.
The CU squad left the arena Wednesday wondering why the Hoyas’ top two perimeter threats got so many quality first-half looks, even though its game plan was to do everything possible to keep them from finding an early rhythm. Blair buried two 3-pointers in the first five minutes. Senior Jamorko Pickett knocked down four of his first five 3-point tries.
Georgetown also entered the game as one of the worst teams in the country in opponent turnover rate. Yet CU finished one off their season high with 15 giveaways, many of which led to easy runout scores in transition.
“It’s just being man enough to look yourself in the mirror and say you messed up,” Ballock said. “We’ve been talking about it. At the end of the day, we’ve got to do something about it. We’ve got to fix it.”
The costly mistakes will certainly sting once CU reviews them in film study Thursday — as will the final result.
Creighton, in second place in the Big East standings, is chasing Villanova for a possible second-consecutive league title. And the Wildcats suffered their first conference defeat at St. John’s Wednesday night. A CU win could have moved it a game closer in the loss column.
But the Jays weren’t able to get it done.
Now they have a short-turnaround game at Marquette Saturday. They’ll travel to play Georgetown Tuesday.
