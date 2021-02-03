Slow start proves costly as No. 15 Creighton falls to Georgetown

Georgetown brought its best to Omaha Wednesday and No. 15 Creighton wasn't sharp enough to find a way to seize control of the game in a stunning 86-79 defeat at the CHI Health Center.

The Hoyas jumped all over CU early by making 11 of their first 14 shots (including their first five 3-point tries).

They took advantage of some defensive miscues in the first half, slicing up the back-side of Creighton’s ball screen coverage and finding shooters left open on the break.

The Jays never did fully sort things out on defense, even though they found themselves within striking distance at various points after halftime. Georgetown ended up with the second-best field goal percentage by a CU opponent (50.0%) and the second-highest point total on the year.

Largely because of Creighton’s own mental lapses, according to senior Mitch Ballock.

“You have to pride yourself on (following) the scouting report, just being solid, playing fundamental basketball,” he said. “Sometimes when you deviate from the plan, it shows up. ... That’s completely on us. It has nothing to do with anything else.”

But there may be a recurring issue here that the experienced Jays (13-5, 9-4) need to soon address.