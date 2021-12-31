So far Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner an elite game-changer at center for Jays

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner is not going to claim that he's some next-level hoops savant, who's able to see the game in a markedly different way than his peers and thus dominate play in the lane.

Really, he's not thinking much at all out there.

Just reacting.

It seems that has been the key to his breakout sophomore season so far, where the 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner has emerged as the centerpiece to Creighton's defense and a go-to scorer for its offense. He's surging in confidence. Because he's simply trusting his instincts.

"When you're playing fun and relaxed, everything comes more natural," Kalkbrenner said this week. "You're not thinking about it as much. You just do things because you're playing the game."

Like, contorting your body around a screener and using your 7-foot-4 wingspan to block a perimeter jump shot. Or identifying the right angle to cut off a quicker guard who's trying to beat you off the dribble. Or not falling for pump fakes — just avoiding fouling all together. Or finding the right spots under the hoop to grab offensive boards. Or spinning off a defender in the post and dunking on his head.