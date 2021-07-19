Social media reaction to Creighton A.D. Bruce Rasmussen announcing his retirement

Creighton Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen plans to retire on Aug. 16, the university announced Monday.
Current and former Jays players and coaches, along with CU fans, took to social media to celebrate the news. Check out a sampling of the reaction below.
Can’t say enough about what you’ve meant to Creighton, Omaha and many individuals like myself! We love you and will forever be impacted by you! Excited for the next chapter in your story! https://t.co/mBMEzUXts9— Josh Dotzler (@joshdotzler) July 19, 2021
Congratulations on a hell of a career! https://t.co/znCner4Hb0— Connor Gandossy (@cgandossy6) July 19, 2021
Wow. Massive news. What a career from an incredible person and leader. One of the best human beings I've ever met in my life. https://t.co/xOS6lJOXH4— Nick Bahe (@NickBahe) July 19, 2021
An incredible leader. A great man and a tough act to follow.— John M. Bishop (@JohnBishop71) July 19, 2021
All the best @bdrass #Creighton #GoJays https://t.co/pUZnUQHxMG
So happy for this guy and his family. So thankful for his friendship, his leadership and his guidance over the last 36 years. Congrats Rass. #Creighton https://t.co/E49K3edCT2— Kevin Sarver (@KASarver) July 19, 2021
Rass has many strengths, but his secret sauce was this: He has always cared more about his staff & student-athletes as people more than wins & losses or how much $ was brought in. Will miss him dearly—bc unlike many AD’s he built lasting relationships w/ us coaches. https://t.co/ZMYx3FVZfD— Coach Booth (@CoachKBooth) July 19, 2021
I cannot be more thankful to Bruce Rasmussen, and his wife, Jill, and their family, for Bruce’s service to @Creighton University, and in particular, to Athletics; I look forward to celebrating his long distinguished career. https://t.co/mCH5mfDNvR— Creighton President (@CreightonPres) July 19, 2021
When I was thinking about moving into coaching, I stopped by his office and asked if he had some time to chat. He immediately sat me down and dropped 45 minutes of wisdom on me. His work ethic, character, and humility are top notch. Don’t sleep on his humor either! Congrats Rass! https://t.co/344Z0Wp8Or— Kevin Jewell (@kevin_jewell_11) July 19, 2021
That is an amazing man right there!! Enjoy retirement my friend!! Let’s go golfing when I come back to Omaha! https://t.co/Wu85dffCba— Akoy Agau (@AkoyAgau) July 19, 2021
The best.— Jimmy Motz (@JimmyMotz) July 19, 2021
No other way to put it.#GoJays #RollJays https://t.co/OLyva1gQ9R
One of the best people I've run across in athletics. Creighton is not anything close to what they are or where they are without @bdrass. Tremendous run as AD. https://t.co/H5g1szsXBn— Kevin Kugler (@kevinkugler) July 19, 2021
Jumping in on the appreciate Ras train. @gocreighton @bdrass was always willing to help/mentor an aspiring administrator and massive college basketball junkie. Congrats, Ras! https://t.co/Ek0X0QKoX8— Mike Broeker (@mikebroeker) July 19, 2021