St. John's snaps Creighton volleyball's eight-match winning streak

QUEENS, N.Y. — No. 16 Creighton had its eight-match winning streak snapped as it lost at St. John's, 25-18, 23-25,27-25, 25-20 Friday night.

Creighton (14-2, 2-1 Big East) turned the momentum of the match in the second and third sets, but St. John's (11-6, 2-1) always had a response.

Creighton lost the opening set and was down 22-19 in the second before evening the match with a 6-1 run. The Bluejays ended that set with back-to-back kills from Keeley Davis and Norah Sis.

The Jays were on the verge of winning the third set as a 12-2 run put them up 22-19. But this time it was St. John's which rallied, winning it on Creighton's 10th hitting error of the set.

St, John's, which led nearly the entire fourth set, outhit the Bluejays .227-.137. St. John was led by Rachele Rastelli, whose kill on match point was her 22nd of the night.

Jaela Zimmerman (17 kills, 13 digs) and Sis (12 kills, 12 digs) each had double-doubles for Creighton, but the Bluejays committed 28 hitting errors on the night.

Creighton will try to bounce back at 5 p.m. Saturday when it faces Seton Hall.

