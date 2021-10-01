 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. John's snaps Creighton volleyball's eight-match winning streak
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

St. John's snaps Creighton volleyball's eight-match winning streak

QUEENS, N.Y. — No. 16 Creighton had its eight-match winning streak snapped as it lost at St. John's, 25-18, 23-25,27-25, 25-20 Friday night.

Creighton (14-2, 2-1 Big East) turned the momentum of the match in the second and third sets, but St. John's (11-6, 2-1) always had a response.

Creighton lost the opening set and was down 22-19 in the second before evening the match with a 6-1 run. The Bluejays ended that set with back-to-back kills from Keeley Davis and Norah Sis.

The Jays were on the verge of winning the third set as a 12-2 run put them up 22-19. But this time it was St. John's which rallied, winning it on Creighton's 10th hitting error of the set.

St, John's, which led nearly the entire fourth set, outhit the Bluejays .227-.137. St. John was led by Rachele Rastelli, whose kill on match point was her 22nd of the night.

Jaela Zimmerman (17 kills, 13 digs) and Sis (12 kills, 12 digs) each had double-doubles for Creighton, but the Bluejays committed 28 hitting errors on the night.

Creighton will try to bounce back at 5 p.m. Saturday when it faces Seton Hall.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert