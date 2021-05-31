'Stars kind of aligned' for new Bluejay assistant Ryan Miller's arrival at CU

"The stars kind of aligned a little bit," Ryan Miller said. "There's the regional and family ties for me. And I love how passionate the fan base is here, and how (Greg McDermott) coaches his teams. A lot of the same philosophies that he has, I have.

"I think it all just matched up."

Now Miller gets to make his mark with the Jays. And these next weeks will be critical.

McDermott said in his initial statement last month that Miller's one of the best recruiters in the sport. The recruiting dead period ends Tuesday, and Creighton has to keep pace with its peers. Miller will help.

McDermott also noted Miller's ability to develop talent. Those skills will be put to the test when CU welcomes a top 15 recruiting class to campus next week. The offseason work begins now.

And McDermott complimented Miller's innovative approach to crafting a defensive scheme — which will be important since the Jays lost the two assistants, Paul Lusk and Terrence Rencher, most responsible for building game plans on defense last year.

Miller's eager to get started.

And there is part of his competitive soul that sees this new opportunity as another chance to prove himself.