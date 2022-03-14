Start times, TV network announced for Creighton and Nebraska NCAA Tournament games

The Creighton and Nebraska women's basketball teams will appear back-to-back on ESPNews Friday as part of ESPN's robust coverage of the 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Tenth-seeded CU, headed to the Iowa City subregional, will square off against seventh-seeded Colorado at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNews. Should Creighton win they'd likely face subregional host Iowa, which plays its first-round game on ESPN at 3. Beth Mowins and Christy Thomaskutty are on the call for all games in the Iowa City subregional.

Eight-seeded Nebraska, headed to the Louisville subregional, will play ninth-seeded Gonzaga at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNews. If NU wins they'll almost certainly play No. 1 Louisville, which plays its first-round game on ESPN2 at 5. John Brickley and Meghan McKeown are on the call for all the games in the Louisville subregional; McKeown, a Big Ten Network analyst, has called several of NU's games this season.

