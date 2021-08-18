Storylines to watch as Creighton women's soccer builds off first Big East tourney berth

Coach Ross Paule has a team full of fired-up veterans who've been pondering the possibilities of another bar-raising season after their breakthrough campaign last spring.
And he's not trying to dampen their enthusiasm one bit.
The Jays were picked fifth in this fall's Big East preseason poll — their highest predicted finish since joining the league. They're coming off their first Big East tournament berth. They return 10 starters.
And their season debut is Thursday against Montana, the reigning Big Sky champion and recent NCAA tournament participant.
"Anytime you have success, you've got to gain confidence from it — because you have that taste of it, the joy of it," Paule said this week. "Every year we go into it thinking that we want to fight for championships. And now that we've had a taste of it — the players know it's going to take work and the Big East is tough — but we believe we have an opportunity."
The CU-Montana match is set to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Morrison Stadium.
Below are three storylines to watch as the Jays open their 2021 season.
1. Attention to detail matters.
The Jays won four matches in a row last season before losing back-to-back heartbreakers to division-champ Butler and league-winner Georgetown. The key to that late surge? It was the players' in-the-moment reactions and adjustments within the principles of their system, according to Paule. The result of hours of reps and film study. "They had an understanding of their roles within our shape, and when they made a mistake, they covered for each other," Paule said. CU hopes to replicate that this fall.
2. Will Creighton's balanced scoring attack be enough?
Five different Jays combined to score 11 goals over 10 matches last season. That variety was by design, according to Paule. He wants multiple threats on the field at one time. But CU could stand to be more dangerous and more precise in the final third. Sophomore Aida Kardovic and junior Ansley Atkinson, last year's top two goal scorers, will lead the way here. The Jays do have to replace former Elkhorn standout Skylar Heinrich, the speedy forward who transferred to preseason No. 8 TCU.
3. Can CU start strong?
This is where Paule hopes the Jays' experience proves beneficial. They've only been practicing for two weeks. They logged just one exhibition game (a 2-1 win over Missouri State). There surely will be lineup tweaks and strategic adjustments needed down the road. But Creighton's goal is to find ways to win regardless. Said Paule: "You're going into the first game and hoping you can adapt on the fly. But I think we're ready — we're ready to see what we've got."
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa