Storylines to watch as Creighton women's soccer builds off first Big East tourney berth

Coach Ross Paule has a team full of fired-up veterans who've been pondering the possibilities of another bar-raising season after their breakthrough campaign last spring.

And he's not trying to dampen their enthusiasm one bit.

The Jays were picked fifth in this fall's Big East preseason poll — their highest predicted finish since joining the league. They're coming off their first Big East tournament berth. They return 10 starters.

And their season debut is Thursday against Montana, the reigning Big Sky champion and recent NCAA tournament participant.

"Anytime you have success, you've got to gain confidence from it — because you have that taste of it, the joy of it," Paule said this week. "Every year we go into it thinking that we want to fight for championships. And now that we've had a taste of it — the players know it's going to take work and the Big East is tough — but we believe we have an opportunity."

The CU-Montana match is set to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Morrison Stadium.

Below are three storylines to watch as the Jays open their 2021 season.

1. Attention to detail matters.