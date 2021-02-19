Storylines to watch as the season starts for Creighton men's soccer

So where does the offense come from?

“My challenge is to be able to bring guys up to speed as quickly as possible,” Torres said. “I think we have a cast that can come in and produce some of the same firepower and some of the same flare that we’ve seen in the past.”

Applying principles on defense

Torres said he and the Jays worked hard during the preseason to nail down some of the fundamental elements of their system. They’d like the shape to remain compact — back-to-front, and side-to-side — so they can prevent teams from combining on passes right through the heart of their defense.

But they’ve been training inside the Rasmussen Center all preseason. Not a full-size field. How they carry their practice work to game day will be something Torres monitors closely.

Veteran Paul Kruse, the Big East preseason co-goalkeeper of the year, will help keep the guys organized.

Homefield advantage

Creighton’s still been a difficult team to defeat inside Morrison Stadium these past few years, even though the Jays haven’t performed at the elite level they’re used to. CU’s 20-5-4 at home in the last three seasons.