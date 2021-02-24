Storylines to watch as the season starts for Creighton women's soccer

Three storylines to watch with this year’s Bluejay team:

The Skylar Heinrich show

She scored 11 goals and recorded two assists in her first season with the Jays, earning the Big East’s freshman of the year award. Surely, the Elkhorn High grad will have to adjust some to new tactics utilized by opponents this season. But her speed and finishing ability will always make her an offensive threat within the CU attack.

Getting over the hump

The Jays out-shot six of their nine Big East opponents during the 2019 campaign, controlling the action in many of those games. Yet they only won one.

What was missing? It depended on the day. But Paule thought CU was close to a breakthrough last year, even though it ultimately finished 2-4-3 in league play (eighth).

Said Paule: “In college soccer, especially in the Big East, games are so close. It can come down to one mental lapse, or not putting your chances away or just being unlucky. ... We had a mix of it all.”

Fortifying the back line