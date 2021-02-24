Storylines to watch as the season starts for Creighton women's soccer

Creighton was supposed to celebrate the start of its 2020-21 season with a team scrimmage 11 days ago. But playing soccer on a snow-covered, iced-over field isn’t exactly an ideal situation.
The winter weather forced the Jays to cancel their original season opener, too.
So they're now scheduled to debut Thursday at Missouri.
It’s a bit of an ominous start to what projects to be a weird year anyway. The pandemic postponed the women’s soccer season from the fall to the spring. And COVID-19 is still impacting the sport.
But CU coach Ross Paule said he and his players are ready to roll, no matter what disruptions come their way.
“They’re so in tune to what’s going on, knowing that we’re going to have to adapt all season,” Paule said of his team. “When we get opportunities to play games, we’re going to put our best foot forward. It’s going to be so different. There’s all kinds of new challenges. But when we get opportunities to play games, we’ll enjoy it.”
The league coaches picked the Jays to finish last in the Big East’s Midwest Division.
After the Missouri match Thursday, CU’s scheduled an exhibition game against Minnesota State Mankato for Friday. It may be moved indoors due to the field conditions. A limited amount of fans will be allowed to attend Creighton games when they play at Morrison Stadium this year.
Three storylines to watch with this year’s Bluejay team:
The Skylar Heinrich show
She scored 11 goals and recorded two assists in her first season with the Jays, earning the Big East’s freshman of the year award. Surely, the Elkhorn High grad will have to adjust some to new tactics utilized by opponents this season. But her speed and finishing ability will always make her an offensive threat within the CU attack.
Getting over the hump
The Jays out-shot six of their nine Big East opponents during the 2019 campaign, controlling the action in many of those games. Yet they only won one.
What was missing? It depended on the day. But Paule thought CU was close to a breakthrough last year, even though it ultimately finished 2-4-3 in league play (eighth).
Said Paule: “In college soccer, especially in the Big East, games are so close. It can come down to one mental lapse, or not putting your chances away or just being unlucky. ... We had a mix of it all.”
Fortifying the back line
Creighton’s defense held strong most of the way through Big East play, ranking fifth in goals allowed during conference-only action. Defender Jaylin Bosak played a major part in that. But the Millard West product has graduated. So who steps up? Paule thinks there are as many as eight candidates who’re competing for roles within that back line. But they’ll have to prove themselves in games.
