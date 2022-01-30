Storylines to watch during Creighton baseball's preseason

The Big East coaches think Creighton has the league's best hitter and its best pitcher.
Coach Ed Servais isn't going to argue.
He opened preseason practice Friday with two clear-cut leaders — two guys who can set the tone with their on-field production and their work ethic. And Servais hopes all his players can feed off the way sophomore Alan Roden (Big East preseason player of the year) and junior Dylan Tebrake (Big East preseason pitcher of the year) approach these three weeks of prep ahead of the 2022 season.
"Our young players, our freshmen, who have really not experienced a Division I game yet are curious to see how Dylan and Alan handle this competitive stuff," Servais said. "Because these guys are all good players. The separator is their competitive spirit."
Tebrake and Roden have what it takes, according to Servais. They've proven that.
He's curious to see how the rest of the roster embraces the preseason work, particularly with a few position battles still up for grabs.
Servais likes CU's pitching depth, but there are rotation spots that haven't been solidified and bullpen roles (outside of juniors Tommy Steier and Paul Bergstrom) that need to be defined.
Roden could make a full-time move to first base. But if not, the Jays will need someone to step in there. There are questions at catcher and designated hitter.
Servais is encouraged, though. He said the players met expectations during the winter months. They're motivated after last year's tough finish, when they split their final two regular season series, missed out on a league title by a few percentage points and went 1-2 in the Big East tournament.
Now they'll get to work. The season starts in three weeks.
Here are three preseason storylines to watch
» Can CU rely on its transfer additions?
There are several potential impact guys here. Infielder Kyle Hess (Notre Dame), catcher Brant Voth (juco) and outfielder Chris Esposito (UNO) have a chance to be regular position players. Servais mentioned Friday that left-hander Tommy Lamb (Oklahoma) and right-hander Dominic Cancellieri (Notre Dame) as guys who'll compete for a starting rotation job.
Creighton's approach with the transfer portal is to find players who can help them plug a hole, according to Servais. He wants transfers who can play right away. He'll find out soon if these new guys are ready.
"I like the transfers we were able to get," he said.
» Who bats behind Roden?
It's one of the biggest keys to the season, according to Servais. He knows teams are going to be careful when they pitch to Roden, who hit .378, launched nine home runs and drove in 47 runs in 2021. Roden said he even noticed in the Big East tournament last year that opposing pitchers had already significantly changed up their approach when facing him.
Hess, who hit two homers in a scrimmage last fall at Nebraska, could be an option in that spot. Outfielder Jared Wegner's back healthy. Esposito slugged .526 during the 2021 season with UNO.
"It's important for us to have someone behind him that can take advantage — so they have to pitch to Alan," Servais said. "That position behind him is huge this year."
» Will Creighton start fast?
Servais noted that the Jays are still learning how to practice at the appropriate tempo and with the appropriate level of urgency. That's not too uncommon for a group incorporating new faces. But CU doesn't want to stutter-step its way into the season.
Creighton started 4-7 last year before kicking into gear with a 10-game winning streak. It was 5-10 when the pandemic canceled the 2020 season.
Playing clean and crisp baseball right from the get-go isn't an easy task for a team from the Midwest. The winter weather rarely cooperates. It's hard to settle into a routine.
If the Jays want to contend for an NCAA tournament at-large berth, though, they need to put together a strong nonconference season.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa