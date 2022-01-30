Storylines to watch during Creighton baseball's preseason

» Who bats behind Roden?

It's one of the biggest keys to the season, according to Servais. He knows teams are going to be careful when they pitch to Roden, who hit .378, launched nine home runs and drove in 47 runs in 2021. Roden said he even noticed in the Big East tournament last year that opposing pitchers had already significantly changed up their approach when facing him.

Hess, who hit two homers in a scrimmage last fall at Nebraska, could be an option in that spot. Outfielder Jared Wegner's back healthy. Esposito slugged .526 during the 2021 season with UNO.

"It's important for us to have someone behind him that can take advantage — so they have to pitch to Alan," Servais said. "That position behind him is huge this year."

» Will Creighton start fast?

Servais noted that the Jays are still learning how to practice at the appropriate tempo and with the appropriate level of urgency. That's not too uncommon for a group incorporating new faces. But CU doesn't want to stutter-step its way into the season.

Creighton started 4-7 last year before kicking into gear with a 10-game winning streak. It was 5-10 when the pandemic canceled the 2020 season.