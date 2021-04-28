Strong final stretch gives Creighton women optimism for the offseason

There was a point during Creighton's monthlong pause from competition in January when coach Jim Flanery said he thought about whether his squad should just call it.
Did they need to finish this season?
"I think a lot of teams had that sentiment at some point," Flanery said during a recent interview with The World-Herald.
It wasn't an easy year. The Jays endured through that long pause because of positive COVID test results. They had last-minute scheduling changes and cancellations. They didn't get to host Senior Day festivities. One early-season road game got canceled just before tipoff, after CU had already arrived at the arena.
But Creighton (10-12) did ultimately return to action after its January pause and its players found a way to make the most of their chance. They finished the year with a strong surge that could very well set the stage for success next fall.
"I'm thankful that we had a season," Flanery said. "It wasn't everything we dreamed of, but it wasn't the worst, either. There were stretches where it was fun, and I felt like our team enjoyed it."
Particularly that final stretch.
Creighton won three road games in a row before losing twice to the Big East's top two teams, Connecticut and Marquette. Then it charged its way to the league tournament semifinals, where it lost a close one to the Golden Eagles.
The Jays twice defeated third-place Seton Hall and picked up a win over then-No. 19 DePaul during that end-of-year run. They earned a WNIT bid and went 1-1 in that event last month.
"From a basketball standpoint, I felt good because I thought we stayed on a path where we got better and we played our best at the end," Flanery said. "Maybe there's a greater awareness of what kind of team we can be next year."
CU will have to replace senior guard Temi Carda, the All-Big East second-teamer who led the Jays in scoring (15.6 points per game) and assists (3.4). She's ending her college career.
Sophomore guard DeArica Pryor (3.7 points per game) and sophomore forward Mykel Parham (1.3) announced that they planned to transfer. Junior forward Gracey Griglione (1.7) has graduated.
But Flanery's optimistic about what's next.
Here are five players who'll carry some confidence into the offseason.
» Freshman forward Emma Ronsiek had breakout games against DePaul, totaling 28 and 27 points in two separate outings. She also averaged 13.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in the Big East tournament.
» Freshman forward Morgan Maly emerged midway through the year and averaged 9.8 points (37.7% shooting from 3-point range) and 5.4 rebounds over her final 10 games.
» Sophomore forward Carly Bachelor did need some time to find her role again after missing six weeks with injury. But she ended up combining for 33 total points and 19 total rebounds in her two NIT games.
» Senior Tatum Rembao only got to play in 11 games due to injury, but she averaged 9.9 points and 3.6 assists in those contests. Her playmaking ability should boost CU's offense next year.
» Lexi Unruh is set to join CU's program next season. She's a 5-foot-11 guard who averaged 23.8 points per game last season for Sioux Falls Christian High School in South Dakota. She's a three-time first-team all-state honoree. Flanery said the Jays also might explore the option of adding a transfer guard to help add some depth in the backcourt.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa