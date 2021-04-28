Strong final stretch gives Creighton women optimism for the offseason

There was a point during Creighton's monthlong pause from competition in January when coach Jim Flanery said he thought about whether his squad should just call it.

Did they need to finish this season?

"I think a lot of teams had that sentiment at some point," Flanery said during a recent interview with The World-Herald.

It wasn't an easy year. The Jays endured through that long pause because of positive COVID test results. They had last-minute scheduling changes and cancellations. They didn't get to host Senior Day festivities. One early-season road game got canceled just before tipoff, after CU had already arrived at the arena.

But Creighton (10-12) did ultimately return to action after its January pause and its players found a way to make the most of their chance. They finished the year with a strong surge that could very well set the stage for success next fall.

"I'm thankful that we had a season," Flanery said. "It wasn't everything we dreamed of, but it wasn't the worst, either. There were stretches where it was fun, and I felt like our team enjoyed it."

Particularly that final stretch.