Strong start to second half pushes Creighton past Providence

  • Updated
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Creighton women heated up in the third quarter as the Bluejays avenged a loss earlier this month to Providence with a 64-46 win Tuesday night.

Creighton shot 28.1% from the field in the first half as it led 23-20 at the break. Emma Ronsiek carried the Jays before halftime with 14 points.

But the Bluejays hit 15 of their first 22 field-goal attempts in the second half and extended the lead to 60-40 with six minutes left. Creighton was 5 of 11 on 3s in the second half after going 3 of 17 before halftime.

Ronsiek led Creighton with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Morgan Maly added 13 points. Lauren Jensen added 12 points, seven assists and four rebounds, and Carly Bachelor had eight points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Providence, which shot 54.8% from the field when it beat CU 79-75 on Jan. 4, was held to 30.6% shooting Tuesday. CU also outrebounded the Friars 42-30.

Creighton, which is 9-2 on the road this season, next plays at Georgetown at noon Saturday.

