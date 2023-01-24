Strong start to second half pushes Creighton past Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Creighton women heated up in the third quarter as the Bluejays avenged a loss earlier this month to Providence with a 64-46 win Tuesday night.
Creighton shot 28.1% from the field in the first half as it led 23-20 at the break. Emma Ronsiek carried the Jays before halftime with 14 points.
But the Bluejays hit 15 of their first 22 field-goal attempts in the second half and extended the lead to 60-40 with six minutes left. Creighton was 5 of 11 on 3s in the second half after going 3 of 17 before halftime.
Ronsiek led Creighton with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Morgan Maly added 13 points. Lauren Jensen added 12 points, seven assists and four rebounds, and Carly Bachelor had eight points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
Providence, which shot 54.8% from the field when it beat CU 79-75 on Jan. 4, was held to 30.6% shooting Tuesday. CU also outrebounded the Friars 42-30.
Creighton, which is 9-2 on the road this season, next plays at Georgetown at noon Saturday.
Photos: Creighton hosts No. 22 Villanova
Creighton’s Kennedy Townsend (center) is surrounded by Villanova’s Bella Runyan (from left), Christina Dalce, and Kaitlyn Orihel during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova’s Megan Olbrys (left) battles Creighton’s Emma Ronsiek for a loose ball during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova’s Brooke Mullin (left) blocks Creighton’s Carly Bachelor during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Molly Mogensen (left) tries to get past Villanova’s Lucy Olsen during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Carly Bachelor (left) tries to get past Villanova’s Maddie Burke during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Lauren Jensen (right) shoots while under pressure from Villanova’s Brooke Mullin during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kennedy Townsend grabs her own rebound while surrounded by Villanova defense during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist (left) grabs a loose ball while pressured by Creighton’s Carly Bachelor during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova’s Megan Olbrys (left) hits the ball away from Creighton’s Lauren Jensen (center) while Maddy Siegrist (right) pressures during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist set Villanova's all-time scoring record during their game against Creighton at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova’s Head Coach Denise Dillon hugs Maddy Siegrist after she set Villanova's all-time scoring record during their game against Creighton at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Morgan Maly tries to shoot a 3-pointer during their game against Villanova at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist (right) pressures Creighton’s Lauren Jensen during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Molly Mogensen (left) and Carly Bachelor try to get the ball away from Villanova’s Lucy Olsen during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Molly Mogensen (left) tries to get the ball away from Villanova’s Lucy Olsen during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova’s Lucy Olsen runs into Creighton’s Mallory Brake during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Jim Flanery during their game against Villanova at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Jim Flanery calls a timeout during their game against Villanova at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Head Coach Jim Flanery yells to his players during their game against Villanova at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Molly Mogensen brings the ball down the court during their game against Villanova at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Emma Ronsiek (left) tries to get past Villanova’s Bella Runyan (center) and Christina Dalce during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Emma Ronsiek stretches to grab a pass during their game against Villanova at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Lauren Jensen (left) tries to score under pressure from Villanova’s Bella Runyan during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton players cheer after Morgan Maly scored during their game against Villanova at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Morgan Maly (left) tries to score under pressure from Villanova’s Lucy Olsen during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Morgan Maly (left) tries to get past Villanova’s Lucy Olsen during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova’s Maddie Burke (left) blocks Creighton’s Rachael Saunders during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova’s Kaitlyn Orihel (left) and Megan Olbrys (center) pressure Creighton’s Emma Ronsiek during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Carly Bachelor (left) tries to get past Villanova’s Kaitlyn Orihel during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
Villanova’s Kaitlyn Orihel (center) passes while pressured by Creighton’s Molly Mogensen (left) during their game at Sokol Arena in Omaha on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/WORLD-HERALD
