Student-led analytics team crunches numbers behind Creighton baseball's success

Wordekemper said the goal is to use the numbers to help diagnose a problem and work toward a solution.

"I think it can help the kids figure out what type of player they are," Wordekemper said. "They're getting to their peak performance level faster."

Anything to help Creighton gain an advantage.

This program's success under coach Ed Servais has always been rooted in its ability to help players maximize their talent — and the Jays appear to be on an upward trend in that capacity.

They had six players off the 2019 NCAA regional team selected in the subsequent MLB draft. CU will compete for a second-straight NCAA tournament bid at the Big East tournament beginning Thursday in Mason, Ohio.

Wolak won't be on hand this week, though. He's graduated with a new job lined up.

But he hopes the student-led analytics team can continue to build off what it's established so far. They've increased their presence on Twitter (@CreightonBAT). A website is next. Maybe they can even work this extracurricular activity into the curriculum someday.

Analytics do have some limitations. But they're part of the sport now. And CU's embracing that.