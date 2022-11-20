Success for Creighton at the Maui Invitational would solidify its place at the top

Creighton got off the plane Saturday to an entirely different world.

Separate from the harsh, chilling winds that have brutalized Omaha citizens. Clear of its new world of crazed midweek fan sections and Playstation 5s. Distanced from the slate of buy games that have the team sitting comfortably.

It steps into sunshine and what might be the most important week of its regular season. In Hawaii.

After soaking in the Maui experience, work begins for the 19th-ranked Bluejays. It starts with its Monday matchup against Texas Tech.

The No. 23 Red Raiders are still a fixture in the polls under second-year coach Mark Adams. Tech's top-10 defense and overall physical brand of basketball is still intact.

Adams returns his second-leading scorer from a season ago in senior Kevin Obanor. He adds a dynamic guard in Oregon transfer De’Vion Harmon and has enjoyed a sophomore jump from center Daniel Batcho.

And he has his share of wings to cause havoc in Jaylon Tyson, Kerwin Walton and freshman Elijah Fisher.

“Ball security is really important,” CU coach Greg McDermott said. “They rely so much on turning their defense into offense. We’ve gotta resist the urge to take chances against them. Just make simple plays and move the basketball.

“You can’t turn it over against Texas Tech. That’s a recipe for disaster.”

Tech’s defense has looked close to midseason form through two weeks. The Red Raiders have been pests at the point of attack, stifled opponents in the half court, holding buy-game opponents to off-shooting nights.

The Jays are still piecing that side of the ball together, though fresh off a good outing. The Red Raiders are similarly still figuring out their offense.

They’ve coughed the ball up at a higher rate than they’ve forced turnovers.

What better litmus test for Adams’ defense than facing one of the nation’s most offensively complete starting lineups on the first day of the Maui Invitational? What better chance to see how far along Creighton’s offense is?

Much acclaim behind CU's offense predated the summer, tracking to Baylor Scheierman’s transfer from South Dakota State. It’s just about measured up to what it’s supposed to be at this stage through four games.

With the exception of the season opener, the Jays have shown some improved touch from distance.

The North Dakota and Holy Cross games helped them visualize what it’s like to keep their foot on the pedal. The UC Riverside win showed that they could put together strong defensive stretches, and just like the St. Thomas game, they showed an understanding of how to respond when punched.

“Good teams are going to make runs,” McDermott said after Thursday’s win. “How do you respond when that happens? I think had we went up 20 and stayed up 20 in the St. Thomas game and this game, I don’t know that we would have known how we’re gonna react to that.”

Hawaii will be a boxing ring disguised as an island.

Plenty of their prospective Maui opponents won’t just swing for a round or two like the Jays have seen to the point. Creighton has stepped into the heavyweight class. It’ll be looking to stay off the ropes for a full game, likely forced to respond to far different in-game situations than it has.

That’s what comes with being a top-10 team. What comes with being hunted.

Creighton has top-10 talent. Any of its five starters could join another top-30 program and be an impactful contributor. Whether it proves to be a top-10 team may depend on the road it takes in Maui.

In the event that the Red Raiders cut the Jays’ road to the Maui championship game short, the team’s goals on the island will shift. If the team simply just wants to end up better than it was when it landed, then the avenues are endless. If it wants to retain its top-10 ranking, downing Texas Tech is mandatory.

Not just because it would CU’s first win over a ranked squad this season. Moreover, a loss on Day 1 almost guarantees a meeting with Louisville the next day. The Cardinals enter the week with the field’s worst résumé by a mile: a 0-3 start in buy-game losses that all came by a single possession.

The Jays wouldn’t stand to gain a ton by beating Louisville. But it would stand to lose a lot by giving the Cardinals their first win of the Kenny Payne era.

If CU advances past Texas Tech to face Arkansas, it could be in for its toughest test of the tournament. The Razorbacks deploy one of the nation’s best defenses. They experienced plenty of turnover and rely on a young core this season, but there’s no shortage of talent.

Arkansas’ backcourt is composed of veterans Ricky Council IV and Davonte Davis. It’s unclear whether it will have star freshman Nick Smith, who is day to day with a knee injury entering the tournament. Freshmen and potential first-round NBA draft picks Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black should do just fine.

It doesn’t hurt that Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile will suit up at center — a 6-foot-10 athletic specimen who holds the title for college basketball’s dunk of the year while shooting 44.4% from deep on encouraging volume. He’s a matchup problem that junior Ryan Kalkbrenner hasn’t seen, and likely won’t see for some time.

Creighton has as tough a road as any team to compete for the Maui title Wednesday.

A 2-0 start would prove about as much as this team can hope for. A 3-0 finish would mean the team is further along than many imagined. Especially with one of Arizona, Ohio State, San Diego State and Cincinnati potentially waiting for it.

A title at what might be college basketball’s most illustrious midseason tournament would mean everything for the Jays. Not just for the status of their current team but for their national brand, too.

When/Where: Maui, Hawaii, Lahaina Civic Center, 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2 | Radio: 1620, 101.9

Texas Tech (3-0)

G – Pop Isaacs 6-2 Fr. 7.3

G – De’Vion Harmon 6-2 Sr. 11.3

G – Jaylon Tyson 6-7, So. 9.3

F – Kevin Obanor, 6-8 Sr. 12.3

F – Daniel Batcho, 6-11 So. 9.3

Creighton (4-0)

G – Ryan Nembhard, 6-0 So. 7

G – Trey Alexander, 6-4 So. 11.3

G – Baylor Scheierman, 6-7 Sr. 10.5

F – Arthur Kaluma, 6-7 So. 13.5

F – Ryan Kalkbrenner, 7-1 Jr. 16.5