Success for Creighton men at the Maui Invitational would solidify their place at the top

The Creighton men’s basketball team got off its plane ride set for Hawaii on Saturday to an entirely different world. Separate from the harsh, chilling winds that have brutalized Omaha citizens. Clear of its new world of crazed midweek fan sections and Playstation 5s. Distanced from the slate of buy games that have the team sitting comfortably.

It steps into sunshine and what might be the most important week of its regular season.

The Bluejays getting the full Maui experience must go beyond catching waves or free throw competitions. It starts with its Monday matchup with Texas Tech — a must-win game in order to truly be tried as a national powerhouse.

The No. 23 Red Raiders are still a fixture in the polls under second-year coach Mark Adams. TTU’s top-10 defense and overall physical brand of basketball is still intact. Adams returns his second-leading scorer from a season ago in senior Kevin Obanor. He adds a dynamic guard in Oregon transfer De’Vion Harmon. He’s enjoyed a sophomore jump from center Daniel Batcho. And he has his fair share of wings to cause havoc in Jaylon Tyson, Kerwin Walton and freshman Elijah Fisher.

“Ball security is really important,” CU coach Greg McDermott said. “They rely so much on turning their defense into offense. We’ve gotta resist the urge to take chances against them. Just make simple plays and move the basketball.

“You can’t turn it over against Texas Tech. That’s a recipe for disaster.”

Texas Tech’s defense has looked awfully close to midseason form through two weeks of basketball. The Red Raiders have been pests at the point of attack. They’ve stifled opponents in the half court, holding its buy game opponents to off-shooting nights.

The Jays are still piecing that side of the ball together, though fresh off a good outing. The Red Raiders are similarly still figuring out their offense. They’ve coughed the ball up at an even higher rate than they’ve forced turnovers. Even if the Jays’ offense looks like a shell of itself, a great defensive showing could help it survive.

What better litmus test for Adams’ defense than facing one of the nation’s most offensively complete starting lineups on the first day of the Maui Invitational? What better chance to see how far along Creighton’s offense is?

The acclaim behind the idea of the Bluejays’ offense at its peak has predated the summer, tracking back to Baylor Scheierman’s commitment. It’s just about measured up to what it’s supposed to be at this stage through four buy games.

With the exception of the season opener, the Jays have shown some improved touch from distance. The North Dakota and Holy Cross games helped them visualize what it’s like to keep their foot on the pedal. The UC Riverside win showed that they could put together strong defensive stretches in separate halves, and just like the St. Thomas game, they showed an understanding of how to respond when punched.

“Good teams are going to make runs,” McDermott said after Thursday’s win. “How do you respond when that happens? I think had we went up 20 and stayed up 20 in the St. Thomas game and this game, I don’t know that we would have known how we’re gonna react to that.”

Hawaii will be a boxing ring disguised as an island. Plenty of their prospective Maui opponents won’t just swing for a round or two like the Jays have seen to the point. Creighton has stepped into the heavyweight class. It’ll be looking to stay off the ropes for full games, likely forced to respond to far different in-game situations than it has already.

That’s what comes with being viewed as a top-10 team. What comes with being hunted.

Creighton surely has top-10 talent. Any one of its five starters could join another top-30 program and be an impactful contributor. Whether it proves to be a top-10 team depends on the road it takes in Maui.

In the event that the Red Raiders cut the Jays’ road to the Maui championship game short, the team’s goals on the island will seemingly shift. If the team simply just wants to end up better than it was when it landed, then the avenues are endless. If it wants to retain its top-10 title, downing Texas Tech is mandatory.

Not just because it’d be CU’s first win over a top-25 squad this season. Moreover, a loss on Day 1 almost guarantees a meeting with Louisville the following day. The Cardinals enter the week with the field’s worst resume by a mile: an 0-3 start in buy game losses that each came by a single possession.

The Jays wouldn’t stand to gain a ton by beating Louisville. But it would damn sure stand to lose a lot more by giving the Cardinals their first win of the Kenny Payne era.

If CU advances past Texas Tech to face Arkansas, it could be in for its toughest test of the tournament. The Razorbacks deploy one of the nation’s best defenses. They experienced plenty of turnover and rely on a young core this season, but there’s no shortage of talent.

Arkansas’ backcourt is composed of talented veterans in Ricky Council IV and Davonte Davis. It’s unclear whether it’ll have star freshman Nick Smith, who is reportedly day-to-day with a knee injury entering the tournament. Freshmen and potential first-round draft picks Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black should do just fine.

It doesn’t hurt that Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile will suit up at center — a 6-foot-10 athletic specimen who somehow holds the title for college basketball’s dunk of the year while also shooting 44.4% from deep on encouraging volume. He’s a matchup problem that junior Ryan Kalkbrenner hasn’t seen and likely won’t see for some time.

Creighton has as tough a road as any team to compete for the Maui title Wednesday. A 2-0 start would probably prove about as much as this team can hope for. A 3-0 finish in Hawaii would mean this team is probably further along than many imagined. Especially with one of Arizona, Ohio State, San Diego State and Cincinnati potentially waiting for it.

A title at what might be college basketball’s most illustrious midseason tournament would mean everything for the Jays. Not just for the status of their current team. But for their national brand as a program, too.

A chance for CU to solidify itself early as one of the nation’s best is on the line. The Jays should be overlooking Hawaiian shirts and swim trunks and instead be reaching for their suits and ties.

Where: Maui, Hawaii, Lahaina Civic Center, 1:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN2 | Radio: 1620 The Zone | 101.9 FM The Keg

Texas Tech (3-0)

G – Pop Isaacs 6-2 Fr. 7.3

G – De’Vion Harmon 6-2 Sr. 11.3

G – Jaylon Tyson 6-7, So. 9.3

F – Kevin Obanor, 6-8 Sr. 12.3

F – Daniel Batcho, 6-11 So. 9.3

Creighton (4-0)

G – Ryan Nembhard, 6-0 So. 7

G – Trey Alexander, 6-4 So. 11.3

G – Baylor Scheierman, 6-7 Sr. 10.5

F – Arthur Kaluma, 6-7 So. 13.5

F – Ryan Kalkbrenner, 7-1 Jr. 16.5