Suddenly surging Big East presents another tough road task for Creighton at Xavier

Remember when the Big East — then understandably — didn’t get a ton of love in this season’s inaugural AP Top 25?

The poll featured just two of the league’s teams: Creighton at No. 9 and Villanova at No. 16.

Boy, have times changed.

In the time since, several teams have leapfrogged the Bluejays in the polls, including UConn, Xavier and Providence. All three are featured in this week’s top 20, and are all consecutively slated to take on CU in January.

With Creighton headed to Cincinnati to take on the No. 12 Musketeers on Wednesday, it begs the question: What has gone right for Xavier?

The Musketeers were never truly out of the picture. Many around the Big East believed in first-year Xavier coach Sean Miller and the group he brought in from the beginning, with Xavier placing second in the league’s preseason polls.

The team has steadily proven its worth to the remainder of the country, thrusting itself into the Big East’s top tier of teams after becoming the first squad to knock off Connecticut.

Sure, everything isn’t what it seems. Polls and rankings subject us to being prisoners of the moment. The Jays have endured a grueling schedule that’s seen them rack up seven losses and push them down the totem pole to the point voters couldn’t possibly consider them among the Top 25, even if they’re capable of beating several ranked teams.

Miller knows this all too well.

“I think their record is very deceiving,” Miller said Tuesday. “If you look at their nonconference schedule — we played a difficult one. Theirs is significantly more difficult. … I believe when the dust settles and we get toward the end of our conference season, you’ll see that Creighton is right up there at the top or near the top.”

Miller and his squad haven’t gone without their share of tests, though. Early losses to a few of the nation’s prominent programs made it slower to come around on the Musketeers. A one-possession game to Indiana. A seven-point loss to Duke. A four-point loss to Gonzaga.

But wins over Florida, West Virginia and Cincinnati were nothing to gloss over. It was clear Xavier was on the cusp of gripping the national draw, it just needed some consistency.

Since its Nov. 27 loss to the Bulldogs, the Musketeers have won nine-straight games, including their convincing double-digit rout of the Huskies and a pair of road wins over St. John’s and Villanova.

In a matter of months, Miller has taken one of the nation’s better offenses and upgraded it to an elite, top-10 offense.

As talented and well regarded as Creighton’s starting lineup has been at times, the Musketeers feature similar parity. Xavier’s five starters all average double figures in scoring.

UTEP transfer Souley Boum has led the way. He’s been a high-level shotmaker, getting it done from virtually everywhere but picking his spots masterfully. He’s shot a scorching 47.1% from 3 on 4.3 attempts per game.

The high-scoring guard was expected to torch teams. Perhaps not to the point where he’d lead the team with 17.2 points per game, but his offensive bag was long revered before his arrival. What few expected was how impactful Boum would be as a facilitator.

Averaging a career-high 4.7 assists, Boum has displayed reliability as a playmaker. He’s looked the part of a player Miller can hand his entire offense. His overall leap has done wonders for the Musketeers.

It doesn’t hurt to have a couple of big men like Jack Nunge and Zach Freemantle.

Nunge’s ability to stretch the floor as a 41.3% 3-point shooter has given Boum plenty of room to operate. Freemantle has sought mismatches with the drive of a heat-seeking missile. The high-low connection between Nunge and Freemantle has proved to be unfair at times.

Then of course, there’s Colby Jones, Xavier’s do-it-all wing that has been the team’s glue. He’s averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and a team-high 5.7 assists.

Add Adam Kunkel into the mix, and none of the Musketeers’ starters shoot below 40% from deep. All of it has helped lift it to 7th in offensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

Xavier has made a killing inside the arc, showcasing stellar efficiency and getting to its spots in a variety of ways. It won’t waste time getting to its actions or drag out possessions.

As well as they’ve shot them, the Musketeers don’t rely heavily on 3s. They won’t shoot as many as the next team. But when they do, they shoot the skin off the ball as the nation’s fourth best 3-point shooting squad.

They won’t go as deep as UConn does — few teams do — but they’ve gotten reliable minutes from Jerome Hunter off the bench.

Miller noted that the Big East features so many different styles. Too many different gameplans. But he’s made it a point that his team can’t stray too far from what they do on a game-by-game basis.

It leaves Creighton with as tough of a challenge as it’s faced on the road this season.

“We can’t reinvent ourselves every time we play an opponent,” Miller said. “The things that we really believe in, we have to bring to the game. … You don’t want to watch us play away from the Cintas Center and kind of scratch your head and see us play an uncharacteristic type of game.

“Being able to go from one style to the next, that’s scouting, respecting your opponent and trying to do the different things to make sure that we’re ready.”

