Sunday's Creighton vs. Nebraska men's basketball game declared sellout

This Sunday's Creighton men's basketball home game against Nebraska has officially been declared a sellout.
However, fans will still have a chance to purchase a limited amount of standing room only tickets. Those will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sunday at the CHI Health Center Omaha box office.
Gates open 90 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. tip-off.
Ranked seventh nationally, Creighton (6-2) is in search of its 14th consecutive regular-season home win over Nebraska (5-3).
Ben Shtolzberg
Hometown: Northridge, Calif.
Ryan Nembhard
Hometown: Aurora, Ontario, Canada
Francisco Farabello
Hometown: Canada de Gomez, Argentina
Zander Yates
Hometown: Germantown, Tenn.
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Hometown: Florissant, Mo.
Mason Miller
Hometown: Germantown, Tenn.
Trey Alexander
Hometown: Oklahoma City, Okla.
Arthur Kaluma
Hometown: Glendale, Ariz.
Fredrick King
Hometown: Mangrove Cay, Andros, Bahamas
