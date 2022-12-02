 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's Creighton vs. Nebraska men's basketball game declared sellout

Check out a quick recap on the No. 7 Creighton vs. No. 2 Texas men's basketball matchup.

This Sunday's Creighton men's basketball home game against Nebraska has officially been declared a sellout.

However, fans will still have a chance to purchase a limited amount of standing room only tickets. Those will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sunday at the CHI Health Center Omaha box office.

Gates open 90 minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. tip-off.

Ranked seventh nationally, Creighton (6-2) is in search of its 14th consecutive regular-season home win over Nebraska (5-3).

The 2022-23 Creighton men's basketball team

1 of 16
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

