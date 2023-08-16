There's a certain symmetry to Creighton women's soccer roster this season.

There's 30 players — 15 are returners, 15 are newcomers. So how have those two groups blended in the preseason?

"Honestly, it's gone a lot better than I thought it would. We've all gotten to know each other well," goalkeeper Keelan Terrell said. "Even Coach Ross (Paule) has said we've all come together so well. It's been a lot of time off the field together."

If any of the newcomers have questions about Creighton, Terrell is a good one to go to for the answer.

Terrell has been a part of the team since her redshirt year in 2018. Since then she's played more than 4,700 minutes in goal and has made 160 saves.

"For me, she knows our culture. She's a leader from that standpoint," said Paule, whose team opens its regular season at 6 p.m. Thursday against in-state rival Nebraska. "Any time you have a keeper for a long, extended period of time who has been successful, she has earned the respect of not only her team but also the Big East."

Last season, Terrell was a team captain and started 17 matches, posted a 0.99 goals against average with five shutouts when Creighton went 8-4-8. The Bluejays capped the season by reaching the conference tournament semifinals, winning its quarterfinal at Butler.

That quarterfinal finished tied 1-1 and was decided by penalty kicks. in the shootout's seventh round after Creighton scored, Terrell made a diving stop to her left to give the Jays the win.

"I think it definitely was just that pure joy and excitement," Terrell said of what she remembers most from that win. "One of the things Coach Ross says is 'Steal their joy.' Steal the other team's joy and that's exactly what we did. It was awesome to play such a big part in that."

Terrell and Creighton defense hopes to provides more of those kind of moments this fall. CU returns eight starters with most of them being on the back line, The likes ​of Hannah Luke, Gabby Grimaldi, Peighton Steffen and Maddie Radke are back following a season when Creighton allowed 19 goals in 20 games.

"She has a very good presence in the goal," Paule said of Terrell. "You want a goalkeeper you have confidence in. We do. And she's someone who's always trying to raise her own standard. The growth she's shown since she was a freshman has been massive."

Offensively, Lara Kazandjian returns after leading the Jays in goals with four. There's a lot of new personnel on that side of the field, but Paule believes the team will have a lot of scoring threats.

Creighton won its exhibition 2-1 over UNO last Friday, so the Bluejays feel a matchup against Nebraska is a good way to open their regular season. This will be the first meeting between the programs since 2005.

Paule said the Jays and Huskers have very different playing styles. Nebraska is dangerous in transition, while the Bluejays prefer to control possession.

"It is a state rivalry and we're really excited for it," Terrell said. "It's going to be a really good challenge to start our season."

Creighton schedule

August 17: Nebraska, 6 p.m. 20: Missouri, 6 p.m. 24: at Saint Louis, 5 p.m. 27: at Kansas State, 1 p.m.

September 3: at Drake, noon. 8, Minnesota, 4 p.m. 10, at North Dakota State, 1 p.m. 15: South Dakota State, 1 p.m. 21: at Connecticut, 6 p.m. 24: Georgetown, 1 p.m. 28: Marquette, 6 p.m.

October 1: at Providence, noon. 5: St. John's, 6 p.m. 8, at Vililanova, noon. 12, Seton Hall, 6 p.m. 19: at DePaul, 3 p.m. 22, Xavier, 1 p.m. 26, at Butler, 6 p.m. 29: Big East tournament.