Sweet 16 weekend will be a national showcase for Creighton hoops — and not just the current Jays

“To me it just magnifies the support we’ve received from the community, from our season-ticket base, from the university — it doesn’t happen without them,” said Rasmussen, who’s in his 27th year as A.D.

Rasmussen’s point: To build a consistent, competitive winning program, you need a committed army of folks behind the scenes devoting resources and time to help prop up the team’s headliners.

Fundraisers. Visionaries. Advocates. Boosters.

Creighton has had that, he said. For decades.

And he hopes that means there will be countless individuals celebrating the CU connections in the Sweet 16 this weekend, just like he plans to.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without standing on the shoulders of a lot of people who preceded us, and that’s the thing I take away from it,” Rasmussen said. “You think about all the people who’ve had a commitment to us. The support from the community. (This weekend) causes you to stop and reflect on all the people who are not in the spotlight.”

Normally, many of them would find their way to NCAA tournament venues this weekend.