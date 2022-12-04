Tables turn in Creighton-Nebraska rivalry as No. 7 Jays upset by Huskers

The ‘Go Big Red’ chants came late. Despite the Huskers leading for a long while, Nebraska fans needed almost 40 minutes to let Creighton fans know that their team knocked off the No. 7 squad in the nation, its state rival, 63-53.

Just seconds into Sunday’s game, it looked like the Huskers would have no answer for the Jays’ offense. Sophomore Ryan Nembhard found a rolling Ryan Kalkbrenner for their signature early game lob. Then things got nasty.

Creighton seemingly fit an unwanted guest on its flight back from Austin: The shooting funk from deep that watched it slowly sink. The Jays shot 10 of 40 from 3, with each shot seemingly drawing them further and further from resolving their funk. The Huskers took just 12 3-point attempts themselves.

Nebraska disrupted Creighton’s offense as well as anyone has, pulling out all the stops. It hedged ball screens, it trapped out of the corner, it sent some of the most effective doubles Kalkbrenner has seen all season.

With each minute, nearly every Jay seemed to lose their confidence. At one point in the second half, sophomore Arthur Kaluma squared up with the rim with a wide open look from 3. He looked it off to try and reverse the ball.

It was that kind of night for Creighton, which was stifled by NU’s defense and spooked when it earned good looks. The loss marks the Jay’s third straight, dropping them to 6-3 on the season.