Talented freshmen pushing Creighton volleyball's veterans for playing time

There's an exhibition game on the schedule Friday so coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth and her staff will indeed be drawing up a starting lineup.
In pencil.
It's going to change. By next week, probably. That's how it usually goes.
"I don't think we've ever started the season with the same (exhibition match) lineup," Booth said this week. "Usually some question marks that we've had in our own gym kind of emerge in that match."
This year more than ever, possibly.
The Jays essentially return their entire team from last season. They were a Big East championship squad that reached the NCAA tournament for a ninth consecutive year.
But CU's also adding a top 10 recruiting class — which features four talented freshmen (including Papillion La-Vista's Norah Sis) and grad transfer defensive specialist Abby Bottomley.
PrepVolleyball.com ranked the class No. 5 last fall before the Bottomley addition. VolleyballMag.com had the group ranked No. 8 nationally.
The hype's legit, according to senior Jaela Zimmerman. The newcomers are confident and optimistic — they don't carry themselves like freshmen, she said.
Every position seems to have a new face challenging for playing time.
"We knew the class coming in was going to be really good, and that pushed us all to get back to work right away," Zimmerman said. "So far we're more competitive and more high-energy. The depth really, really helps. It makes practice so much more fun."
She and her veteran teammates have been energized, too, by the promise of a season without COVID restrictions (playing without masks!). And they're motivated by a rare first-round exit from the NCAA tournament last spring.
Creighton's still picked to win the Big East this year. But it's not ranked in the preseason top 25 poll for the first time since 2015.
A preliminary progress report will come Friday when Iowa State comes to D.J. Sokol Arena for an exhibition game.
But a lot can change by next week. That's what Booth told her team after a practice this week. The regular season starts on Aug. 27 and she's still not sure how the rotations will go.
The CU coaches are still diligently tracking stats during practice, both in drillwork sessions and game-like simulations. They're tinkering with different on-court combinations. They're asking for patience.
"Everyone who's out there right now could be on the court," Booth said as she pointed toward the practice floor. "We have more depth than we did last year. So figuring out lineups, it's hard. But those are good problems."
Big East players to watch in 2021
Jaela Zimmerman, Creighton, OH, Sr.: The two-time first-team All-Big East performer averaged 3.5 kills and 2.7 digs per set last season.
Naomi Hickman, Creighton, MB, Sr.: She's coming off her best year as a Bluejay, ranking third in the Big East in hitting percentage (.330) and third in blocks per set (1.2).
Abby Bottomley, Creighton, DS, Sr.: Last season's Big South player of the year is a grad transfer addition to the Jays' roster. She ranked 23rd nationally with 5.4 digs per set as High Point's libero.
Hope Werch, Marquette, OH, Sr.: She's a former freshman of the year who's been a two-time all-conference performer since. Werch led her squad with 19 aces and averaged 2.4 kills and 2.4 digs per set last season.
Taylor Wolf, Marquette, RS/S, Sr.: The versatile senior led the team last year in kills per set (2.8), yet also averaged 5.0 assists per set and 3.1 digs per set. She had 16 service aces in 14 matches as well.
Efrosini Alexakou, St. John's, OH, Sr.: The Big East player of the year is also the conference's preseason player of the year this fall. She led the league in kills per set (4.2) while also averaging 2.8 digs per set.
Tiziana Baumrukova, St. John's, S, Sr.: She led the conference with 11.5 assists per set last season, setting up Alexakou and a talented right-side hitter, senior Rachele Rastelli.
Delaney Hogan, Xavier, MB, So.: The reigning Big East freshman of the year was second in the league in hitting percentage (.337) during her debut campaign. She was second on her team in kills per set (2.4).
