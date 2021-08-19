Talented freshmen pushing Creighton volleyball's veterans for playing time

"We knew the class coming in was going to be really good, and that pushed us all to get back to work right away," Zimmerman said. "So far we're more competitive and more high-energy. The depth really, really helps. It makes practice so much more fun."

She and her veteran teammates have been energized, too, by the promise of a season without COVID restrictions (playing without masks!). And they're motivated by a rare first-round exit from the NCAA tournament last spring.

Creighton's still picked to win the Big East this year. But it's not ranked in the preseason top 25 poll for the first time since 2015.

A preliminary progress report will come Friday when Iowa State comes to D.J. Sokol Arena for an exhibition game.

But a lot can change by next week. That's what Booth told her team after a practice this week. The regular season starts on Aug. 27 and she's still not sure how the rotations will go.

The CU coaches are still diligently tracking stats during practice, both in drillwork sessions and game-like simulations. They're tinkering with different on-court combinations. They're asking for patience.