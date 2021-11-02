Tatum Rembao 'couldn't pass up' a fifth season with Creighton women's basketball

Creighton's Tatum Rembao pretty much had her mind made up last spring that she'd be returning for an extra year. Then the WNIT happened.
There wasn't any question after that.
The point guard suited up with a potential-filled group during the postseason last March. They only got two WNIT games. But that was enough. Rembao recognized what this Jays squad could do if it kept progressing and growing together — and she wanted in.
"Just seeing all the talent we had coming back, I couldn't pass up the opportunity," Rembao said. "We came back here in June and everybody was so excited to get back to it, and that was a dead giveaway that I had made the right decision."
She's one of 10 returners on a 12-player roster for Creighton, which will make its unofficial season debut against Wayne State at 5 p.m. Wednesday at D.J. Sokol Arena. The season's set to begin on Nov. 10 with a road game against Drake.
The Jays were picked to finish sixth in the Big East. But their ceiling is undoubtedly higher than that — several of their six sophomores, plus an improving Carly Bachelor, have the skill-set to take a jump and emerge as a star.
But Rembao's likely to be the tone-setter.
"She epitomizes a leader in all aspects," Bachelor said. "She's the heart and soul of this team and you can just tell that she influences everybody around her. She's a spark. And it helps that she's our point guard, too. We all trust her."
Said senior Payton Brotzki: "We look to her for everything."
The Jays have a 22-11 record with Rembao in the lineup over the past two years (7-12 without her). She's averaged 10.0 points and 3.4 assists per game, while shooting 39% from 3-point range, during that stretch.
She can push the pace and ignite an offense. Her 14 assists in a game against DePaul last season were one off a school record.
Plus, she brings enthusiasm and positivity, perhaps even more so this year, according to her teammates. They know what she's been through, and how much she'd like to make the most of this extra year of eligibility.
There were days this offseason when Rembao didn't even pick up a basketball. Just agility work, and strength training, and conditioning. She wanted to focus on preparing her body for the grind of the season.
So far, Rembao feels great. She's eager to see what this group can accomplish — although she and the Jays are already making lasting memories together as they put in the work to prepare.
"My teammates, they've been so receptive," Rembao said. "I feel so lucky to have the team, the underclassmen that we have. Just how eager and excited they are to come to practice every day, it makes it way more fun for me every day, too."
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa