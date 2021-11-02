Tatum Rembao 'couldn't pass up' a fifth season with Creighton women's basketball

Creighton's Tatum Rembao pretty much had her mind made up last spring that she'd be returning for an extra year. Then the WNIT happened.

There wasn't any question after that.

The point guard suited up with a potential-filled group during the postseason last March. They only got two WNIT games. But that was enough. Rembao recognized what this Jays squad could do if it kept progressing and growing together — and she wanted in.

"Just seeing all the talent we had coming back, I couldn't pass up the opportunity," Rembao said. "We came back here in June and everybody was so excited to get back to it, and that was a dead giveaway that I had made the right decision."

She's one of 10 returners on a 12-player roster for Creighton, which will make its unofficial season debut against Wayne State at 5 p.m. Wednesday at D.J. Sokol Arena. The season's set to begin on Nov. 10 with a road game against Drake.

The Jays were picked to finish sixth in the Big East. But their ceiling is undoubtedly higher than that — several of their six sophomores, plus an improving Carly Bachelor, have the skill-set to take a jump and emerge as a star.

But Rembao's likely to be the tone-setter.