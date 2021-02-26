Temi Carda has been a steadying force for Creighton women's basketball

The nation’s top-rated team, with starpower and elite athleticism at every position, had just delivered an emphatic 16-0 run in the opening moments of an eventual blowout win Thursday.
Yet Creighton’s senior guard didn’t back down.
Temi Carda finished around a shot blocker on the first possession after a timeout. She had a couple more layups inside during the first quarter, too. There was a moment in the second when she clapped to alert her teammates as she stood wide open in the corner — and as soon as the ball arrived, she pulled the trigger and buried the 3-pointer despite a UConn defender closing in.
Carda ended up with 24 points on 11 of 19 shooting in the 81-49 defeat, the clear bright spot for CU during an otherwise difficult evening.
“Temi sets the tone,” coach Jim Flanery said. “She’s a good leader. Just her effort every day, her consistency, I think sets the table.”
Unfortunately for Carda and classmate Tatum Rembao, Thursday’s game represented the end of an adversity-filled regular season.
Creighton’s senior day on Saturday has been canceled due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test result within the St. John’s team.
It’s yet another blow for the Jays, who’ve already been crippled by injuries, interrupted by scheduling changes and sidelined by their own long COVID-19 pause. They ended up losing seven of a possible 20 conference games.
Carda’s been a steadying force, though, often playing out of position yet still helping to chaperone a young roster through the unusual year. She’s scoring 13.9 points per game, shooting 37.8% from 3-point range and averaging 3.5 assists per night.
“I’m really grateful that we even have the opportunity to be playing games right now,” Carda said last week. “Obviously it hasn’t been an ideal year for any of us, or any team in the country. I think everyone knows that. Me personally, I just have tried to make the best of the year. We have a really special team here.”
Creighton (7-10, 6-7) will be the No. 6 seed at next week’s Big East tournament.
