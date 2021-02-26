Temi Carda has been a steadying force for Creighton women's basketball

The nation’s top-rated team, with starpower and elite athleticism at every position, had just delivered an emphatic 16-0 run in the opening moments of an eventual blowout win Thursday.

Yet Creighton’s senior guard didn’t back down.

Temi Carda finished around a shot blocker on the first possession after a timeout. She had a couple more layups inside during the first quarter, too. There was a moment in the second when she clapped to alert her teammates as she stood wide open in the corner — and as soon as the ball arrived, she pulled the trigger and buried the 3-pointer despite a UConn defender closing in.

Carda ended up with 24 points on 11 of 19 shooting in the 81-49 defeat, the clear bright spot for CU during an otherwise difficult evening.

“Temi sets the tone,” coach Jim Flanery said. “She’s a good leader. Just her effort every day, her consistency, I think sets the table.”

Unfortunately for Carda and classmate Tatum Rembao, Thursday’s game represented the end of an adversity-filled regular season.

Creighton’s senior day on Saturday has been canceled due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test result within the St. John’s team.