The best way for Creighton to keep raising its NCAA tournament stock? Just keep winning

There’s a subjective element to the selection process for the NCAA tournament every year, even though the committee attempts to use game results and analytics as a data-based guide.
But this season the parameters to differentiate the possible NCAA participants might be even more arbitrary.
That is, at least, the early February theory from Creighton coach Greg McDermott, whose Jays are currently projected by the sport’s experts to comfortably make the 68-team field.
What does the committee actually think about this team, though? And how much of a positive impact could a late-season surge (like last year’s 11-2 finish) have on CU’s NCAA profile? Or conversely, how badly could a few letdown performances this month harm it?
“The committee’s got a challenge this year,” McDermott said. “There’s a lot of things you have to factor in, and I think the eye test is going to be an important part of it.”
If there is a decreased reliance on the NCAA’s primary computer metric, that could end up benefiting Creighton, and its Big East peers.
As of Tuesday, the Big East had just four teams inside the top 50 of the NET, the NCAA rankings system that forms the framework for its résumé analysis. That’s the lowest total among the six major conferences.
In other words, there’s less margin for error this month among the Big East’s NCAA tournament hopefuls.
CU and its league mates don’t have as many chances to pick up quality wins. And they’ll have to be careful about losing to poorly rated opponents — the NET rankings aren’t too fond of Marquette (93), Georgetown (128), Butler (135) and DePaul (164).
But there’s a COVID caveat. Maybe the data is skewed on the Big East.
League teams completed 72.7% of the available slots for nonconference games — compared to 84.0% for the rest of the major-conference squads. That’s a lot of opportunities lost, where Big East teams could have either proved themselves against their peers or padded their efficiency numbers by beating up on cupcakes.
Even when league teams have returned to the court following a COVID-19 pause, their quality of play has suffered, according to McDermott. Plus, you have to also consider the impact of key injuries.
“There’s a lot of things that have to go into it. That makes it really, really difficult this year,” McDermott said.
The key for No. 15 Creighton is obvious at this point, though. Just keep piling up the wins.
The Jays (13-4, 9-3), ranked No. 26 in the NET on Monday, have a 7-3 combined record in Quadrant 1 and 2 games — what essentially makes up a pool of their matchups against NCAA tournament candidates. They were 15-7 there last season. They’re still scheduled to play Villanova (NET No. 6) twice and at Xavier (35).
Plan for Pink-Out game
McDermott said he and several members of Creighton’s administrative team met a month ago to put together a plan for this year’s Pink-Out event, knowing that there would have to be some changes because of the pandemic.
They had to find a new host site for the jersey auction. They partnered with Hy-Vee to help sell pink T-shirts. They brainstormed ways to incorporate more social media engagement with fans watching from home.
Wednesday’s game against Georgetown won’t have the traditional scene — where enthusiasm is elevated in a sold-out, all-pink arena as the basketball program tries to bring awareness for routine precautionary cancer check-ups, recognize loved ones who’ve battled the disease and raise funds for the Hope Lodge Omaha.
But McDermott’s glad they could find a way to keep the tradition going. Wednesday will be CU’s 11th annual Pink-Out game.
“We’ve raised over $40,000, and I know we’re still selling T-shirts,” McDermott said. “I’m proud of the fact that even in a pandemic year our fan base found a way to support this event.”
