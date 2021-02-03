The best way for Creighton to keep raising its NCAA tournament stock? Just keep winning

Even when league teams have returned to the court following a COVID-19 pause, their quality of play has suffered, according to McDermott. Plus, you have to also consider the impact of key injuries.

“There’s a lot of things that have to go into it. That makes it really, really difficult this year,” McDermott said.

The key for No. 15 Creighton is obvious at this point, though. Just keep piling up the wins.

The Jays (13-4, 9-3), ranked No. 26 in the NET on Monday, have a 7-3 combined record in Quadrant 1 and 2 games — what essentially makes up a pool of their matchups against NCAA tournament candidates. They were 15-7 there last season. They’re still scheduled to play Villanova (NET No. 6) twice and at Xavier (35).

Plan for Pink-Out game

McDermott said he and several members of Creighton’s administrative team met a month ago to put together a plan for this year’s Pink-Out event, knowing that there would have to be some changes because of the pandemic.

They had to find a new host site for the jersey auction. They partnered with Hy-Vee to help sell pink T-shirts. They brainstormed ways to incorporate more social media engagement with fans watching from home.