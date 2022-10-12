The emergence of "combo guard" Trey Alexander could be key on a loaded Creighton roster

Trey Alexander’s freshman season didn’t end the way it started.

The 6-foot-4 guard didn’t start until the back half of Big East play. A month later, he was running the offense in a Round of 32 game against the eventual national champions.

This summer swept in even more change for Alexander; Sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard is back to take back the reins as PG1 and senior Baylor Scheierman’s reliability as a ball handler is understood.

Even with Creighton’s talent pushing Alexander closer to the two-guard slot he’s been used to, last season changed him. It changed the Bluejays’ backcourt permanently.

It birthed Trey Alexander, the combo guard.

“It really helped me as a player to get my confidence up,” Alexander said of his point guard play.

Alexander blossomed in his short-lived stint as Creighton’s orchestrator, averaging 11.6 points, four rebounds, 4.3 assists in 34.1 minutes in the eight games after Nembhard’s injury.

It left those who hopped on his bandwagon craving more this season, crossing their fingers for Alexander to be more involved on the ball.

Though it’ll often be situational, the trick is finding the perfect balance of Nembhard, Alexander and Scheierman to run the offense.

If you ask them, those three aren’t worried about the balance of offensive talent one bit.

“Even just scrimmaging around, everyone gets their shots,” Alexander said. “I’m really not tripping on my shots, I know my shots are gonna come. Some nights are gonna be mine, some nights will be someone else’s.”

The same goes for the hands that’ll find the scorers.

Alexander has come into his own as someone who can not only make the right pass, but genuinely assess a half court offense with the ball in his hands. CU should want to capitalize on that. And it will. But the things that brought Alexander to the forefront to begin with won’t escape him, either.

He prides himself on his offensive bag; Turnaround jumpers, mid-range pullups, getting to his spots with relative ease and itching for tough shots — many of which came with few dribbles. He didn’t hesitate to say he had the best bag on the team, with Nembhard and fellow sophomore Arthur Kaluma somewhere in the running.

“I feel like we kind of bring something to Creighton basketball that they really ain’t had in the past,” Alexander said. “I feel like we make shots and shoot tough shots.”

He’ll look to fit into even more crevices this year when he rotates between scoring on and off the ball. His summer workouts featured a mix of pick-and-rolls and off-ball work — lifting from the corner, spotting up — in hopes of remaining versatile for the nights his name is called.

As his roommate, Nembhard has kept a close eye on Alexander’s evolution. When Nembhard broke his wrist late last season, he offered as much insight as he could for Alexander to confidently take the reins. He still gives all the credit to Alexander for working through it.

These days, Nembhard is far from alone in his belief in Alexander. But his confidence in his backcourt is at an all-time high as the season nears.

“This year I feel like he’s one of our main scorers,” Nembhard said. “He can really get a bucket. Midrange, 3-ball, at the rack. He can do a lot.”

Some of the outside encouragement for Alexander to have the ball in his hands more often didn’t just stem from his success at point guard. At 28.1% from deep last year, his shooting numbers were hardly ideal. Numbers that, in many cases, would lead to reluctancy when discussing a full return to moving without the ball as a result.

Alexander’s solution is the same as much of last year’s squad:

“This year, I’m not gonna shoot the ball as bad as I did last year,” he said. “At all.”