'They're hungry': Creighton baseball doesn't need any extra motivation this season

Creighton's coach hasn't found himself filling his pep talks this preseason with references to the agony of last year's disappointments or the tantalizing gratification of the program's 2019 breakthrough season.

No extra motivation is needed for these Bluejays.

They show up at the ballpark ready to work.

"I can tell they're hungry," coach Ed Servais said.

But he does assume, in some respect, that the past experiences have shaped their approach this season.

There definitely are plenty of veterans still on the roster who were a part of CU's last NCAA regional team, which won 41 games and earned both Big East titles three years ago. They saw firsthand what it takes to get there.

And several contributors return from last season's squad, which finished a few percentage points out of first place in the league standings and couldn't claim the Big East's NCAA auto bid in the conference tournament. They know what it's like to fall short.

But as Servais met individually with his players leading up to Friday's season opener, he noticed that most of them weren't really in reflective moods. They didn't want to look back, not even for some inspiration.

They're all about this 2022 squad — eager to see what they can accomplish together and optimistic that they have the talent to produce a special year.

"Everyone's striding to get to (the postseason)," sophomore Alan Roden said a couple weeks ago. "We have a long, long way to go. But we're really excited to get started on getting there."

The Jays, picked to finish second in the Big East preseason poll, open the season with a four-game series at Portland Friday.

Here's a breakdown of the Creighton roster:

Infield

Key returners: So. 1B Alan Roden, Jr. 2B Andrew Meggs, Jr. SS Sterling Hayes

Notable newcomers: So. C Brant Voth, So. 3B Kyle Hess

The big question is at catcher, where Voth and other newcomers will battle for playing time. That spot is so important — in terms of helping to manage the pitching staff and keeping the rest of the infield organized defensively. Elsewhere across the diamond, it looks like Roden, the Big East preseason player of the year, is going to make the move from the outfield to first base. He's been working on that transition since the fall. Hess, a Notre Dame transfer, could also add some pop to CU's batting order.

Outfield

Key returners: Jr. OF Jared Wegner

Notable newcomers: Sr. OF Chris Esposito, Fr. OF Tate Gillen

The 2020 season got cancelled but Jared Wegner would have missed the spring anyway. Due to a hand injury. Then he got sidelined again last year. The hand again. This season, the Kearney product is healthy, and definitely deserving of some good fortune. He has so much potential — batting .264 with a .369 on-base percentage as a freshman. Esposito, the UNO transfer, will bring a veteran presence in the outfield as well.

Starting pitching

Key returners: Jr. RHP Dylan Tebrake, So. LHP Cade Lommel, So. RHP Hudson Leach

Notable newcomers: So. RHP Dominic Cancellieri, So. LHP Tommy Lamb

Creighton opens the season with a four-game series. And it'll play midweek games after playing only on the weekend last year. So CU needs reliable starting pitchers to set the tone for this team. Tebrake, the 2021 Big East pitcher of the year, certainly fits that mold. The right-hander went 8-0 with a 2.72 ERA last season. He'll be the Jays' ace. They have options around him, whether it's promising young arms or seasoned transfers, who will end up taking those rotation spots. Creighton's coaches think their staff might be as deep as it's ever been.

Bullpen

Key returners: Jr. LHP Paul Bergstrom, Jr. RHP Ryan Windham, Jr. RHP Tommy Steier, So. RHP Griffin Holderfield, So. RHP Nolan Clifford, So. RHP Jake Snyder

Notable newcomers: Fr. RHP Malakai Vetock, Jr. RHP Marc Lidd

Bergstrom (1.12 ERA in 2021), Windham (0.92) and Steier (4.02) should provide CU with some stability in the back-end of its bullpen. They have enough experience to handle high leverage situations, making up for the loss of closer John Sakowski. Creighton could get some important innings out of Clifford, who's also an infielder. Snyder switched to a submarine arm angle. The coaches are also encouraged by the progress of Holderfield, who was slowed by injury last year.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.