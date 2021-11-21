Third-quarter run boosts Creighton women over South Dakota State

Creighton answered South Dakota State's early second-half run with its own win-sealing surge Sunday night, smothering the Jackrabbits with skilled shot-making to earn a 67-55 win.

The Jays' lead dipped to 33-28 midway through the third quarter. But they responded immediately at D.J. Sokol Arena.

Sophomore Morgan Maly had two buckets in the post. Sophomore Lauren Jensen buried a jumper. Junior Rachael Saunders drew a foul and finished a layup through contact. Freshman Molly Mogensen nailed a 3-pointer and made a free throw.

By the end of the run, Creighton was ahead 45-28 with three minutes to play in the third quarter. The Jays (2-2) held on from there.

Sophomore Emma Ronsiek led CU with 18 points and nine rebounds. Senior Tatum Rembao contributed eight assists.

The Jackrabbits (2-3) were just 13 of 45 from the floor until they started to heat up with one minute to play in the third quarter. They trimmed the deficit to nine points on the second possession of the fourth but never got any closer.

Sunday was the first of six consecutive home games for Creighton. The Jays play Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.