'This is my time': Christian Bishop is playing his best basketball in the NCAA tournament

The shot went up and Creighton’s Christian Bishop, standing on the edge of the lane, immediately stepped toward the opposing big man and smashed his hip into the side of the 230-pounder.
It didn’t matter that Bishop then got shoved some off his spot as the ball skipped off the rim, or that another UC Santa Barbara player started collapsing down to help rebound.
The message had already been sent.
And the battle for the board had already been won.
Bishop gathered himself, rose above everyone else, grabbed the rebound and guided in a putback layup before the Gauchos could react.
That first-half hustle play in Creighton’s NCAA tournament opener Saturday was one of several self-manufactured momentum-shifters produced by Bishop this past weekend. His effort and determination helped the Jays advance to the Sweet 16 — and it amplified his own individual growth as a player since arriving on campus.
“He’s playing at a really high level right now,” CU coach Greg McDermott said.
Bishop became just the third player in Creighton history to record multiple double-doubles in the same NCAA tournament, joining Chad Gallagher and Paul Silas. He’s grabbed more rebounds (26) than anyone in this 68-team event so far. He’s made 12 of his 15 shots, recorded two blocks and snatched up two steals.
He posterized a UCSB defender with a two-handed dunk through traffic. He rose up and finished a reverse jam later in that game. He caught an alley-oop pass with his right hand and slammed it home all in one motion against Ohio.
And Bishop nailed the game-tying and game-winning free throws with 16 seconds left in the opener against the Gauchos.
“All my life, people have been doubting me,” Bishop said. “Just being in this situation, I never thought I’d be here. Playing in March Madness is a dream come true.”
On the court, he certainly looks like a guy who has something to prove.
That might trace back to last summer, when he was routinely challenged in workouts by his former AAU coach, Victor Williams, who played at Oklahoma State and who runs Team YOBO in Kansas City. Williams wanted Bishop to embrace the competition of the game — maybe even to take each one-on-one battle personally.
Their conversations eventually took on a different form. Instead of analyzing crossover dribbles or up-and-under moves, Williams started basing his daily assessments on whether Bishop was the one initiating contact or the guy winning tussles for loose balls.
“We tried to change his approach to the way he thought about basketball,” Williams said by phone this week. “I told him, let your skill-set complement your competitive spirit — instead of the other way around."
All that work is why Williams, watching the TV broadcast of Creighton-UCSB, said he knew as soon as Bishop stepped at the line Saturday that the 6-foot-7 junior was going to knock down those free throws in crunch time.
Just Bishop’s body language. His look. It told Williams all he needed to know.
“When you’re around somebody you know when they’re confident about something,” Williams said. “The camera kind of followed him a little bit. He looked up and it was almost like we were sitting right next to each other. I could see it in his eyes.”
There was a time when Bishop was still cultivating that edge.
He was once the unheralded high school sophomore trying to get on the JV team. He hit a late growth spurt, but still ended up somewhat overlooked on the recruiting scene — rated as a three-star prospect and ranked No. 162 overall by the 247Sports composite.
Even this year, after Bishop led the Big East in field goal percentage (68.2%), ranked eighth in blocks (1.1 per game) and regularly disrupted opposing offenses with his hard-hedging tactics against ball screens, he did not end up receiving any end-of-season award recognition.
But he’s been essential for CU in the season's stretch run.
And to Bishop, it's all about his relentless mentality. His goal is just not to back down.
“I’m like, this is my time,” Bishop said.
History of Creighton in the NCAA tournament since 2000
