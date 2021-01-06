'This one feels great': No. 7 Creighton makes statement with win over Seton Hall

Ten months later, Creighton’s still scorching its home nets against Seton Hall.

The Jays buried the Pirates in last year’s regular season finale — making 12 of their final 13 shots to earn a 77-60 victory and clinch a share of the Big East title back on March 7.

They were at it again Wednesday at the CHI Health Center.

CU opened the game 7 of 7 from the field and built a commanding 17-4 lead. Its players got easy looks inside and they buried their open jumpers from the perimeter. And they didn’t let up.

The Jays (9-2, 5-1) shot 59.6% from the floor in an 89-53 rout of Seton Hall Wednesday, what was undoubtedly the most complete performance of the young season for No. 7 Creighton. The contributions came from everyone.

“I’ve got a group of guys that are willing to share the basketball, and willing to play the right way,” coach Greg McDermott said. “And as a result, once in a while, you have a night where things are relatively perfect.”

And drama-free.

CU’s previous three wins had come by a combined nine points. The Jays had to survive slugfests, narrowly pulling out victories by relying on their grit and their tenacity.