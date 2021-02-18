This weekend's Creighton-Marquette volleyball series postponed due to COVID

Creighton volleyball will be sidelined this weekend due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

The Bluejays were supposed to travel to Marquette for matches Friday and Saturday, but both have been postponed with no makeup date announced.

This was set to be Creighton's Big East opener, though the Jays did play Marquette earlier this month for two nonconference games. The teams split that series.

Creighton (4-2) and Marquette (6-2, 2-0) are the Big East's top two volleyball teams. The Jays are ranked No. 20 nationally in the coaches poll and the Golden Eagles are No. 24. Marquette opened its conference schedule last weekend with two sweeps against DePaul.

Creighton's next scheduled matches are at home against Xavier on Feb. 26 and 27, though a significant COVID outbreak within the team could trigger an extended pause.

The Jays have just three Big East series left this season, pending a rescheduling of these Marquette matches — Xavier (Feb. 26-27), DePaul (March 5-6) and Butler (March 12-13). The Jays play a nonconference game against Kansas State on March 20, and the Big East tournament is set to begin in Omaha on April 2.