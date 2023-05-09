Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner, Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma have each been invited to the NBA Draft Combine, as seen in an official release on Tuesday.
The showcase, held in Chicago, will span from May 16 to May 18.
The three will be the only representatives for CU between both the NBA Draft Combine and the G League Combine, with senior Baylor Scheierman choosing a return to Creighton over entering this year’s draft.
The deadline to withdraw from the draft and retain college eligibility is May 31.