Three Creighton players named to All-Big East volleyball team

Three Creighton players were named to the coaches' All-Big East team ahead of the conference tournament, which begins Friday in Omaha.

Sophomore outside hitter Keeley Davis, senior middle blocker Naomi Hickman and junior outside hitter Jaela Zimmerman all were recognized when the league announced its end-of-season awards Thursday.

CU's Kiara Reinhardt also earned a spot on the Big East's all-freshman team.

The league's player of the year award went to Efrosini Alexakou, an outside hitter for St. John's. Providence was named the coaching staff of the year.

Creighton (10-3, 7-1) was actually supposed to face the Friars in the opening round of the Big East tournament. But Providence pulled out of the event this week due to COVID-19 issues within its program — Friday would have been the Friars' first conference tourney appearance since 1999.

Instead, CU will play UConn (4-6, 4-4) at 11 a.m. Friday at D.J. Sokol Arena.

If the Jays win, they'd play either Marquette (9-3, 4-2) or St. John's (10-3, 6-2) for the league championship and an automatic NCAA tournament berth at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Creighton's won five Big East tournament titles. The Johnnies won the event last season.

