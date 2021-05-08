Three Jays each hit two homers as Creighton sweeps doubleheader from Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — Dax Roper, Parker Upton and Alan Roden each hit two homers on Saturday afternoon as Creighton swept a doubleheader with Butler, 11-10 and 8-2.

Upton was 4 of 9 with a combined three RBIs, hitting one homer in each game. Roper belted a pair of homers in the opener, and Roden hit both of his in the nightcap.

Jonah Smith struck out seven in seven innings in the second game, allowing one run on four hits, and Roden drove in four.

Smith has thrown at least six innings in his past five starts. During that stretch, he has only allowed seven runs and has struck out 38 batters.

The Jays remained in first place in the Big East and improved to 19-3 when scoring at least four runs.

CU led 3-1 when Roden led off the top of the third with a solo homer.

Upton and Roden each added a two-run blast in the fourth to give Creighton an 8-1 lead.

The Jays (19-9, 11-2 Big East) used a pair of big innings in the first game, scoring four in the third and five in the sixth. But a late Butler rally nearly erased an 11-3 Creighton advantage. The Bulldogs (10-19, 4-9) scored six in the sixth and came within one run after a seventh-inning homer.