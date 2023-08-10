With Creighton’s three wins in the Bahamas, the overreactions washed right up on shore.

Some looked to book their flights to Phoenix, others were left underwhelmed. But what’s the middle ground?

Amid all the smoke that summer hoops ignites, here are three observations that could extend beyond August.

Full tool box at bay for Trey Alexander

Alexander has few excuses. If he hasn’t cemented his NBA Draft projections by next year, plenty of which are predicated on further showcasing himself as a combo guard, it’ll more than likely be on him.

By design, there’s more pressure on him to facilitate than previously imagined. Alexander and Utah State transfer Steven Ashworth played hot potato with possessions, taking turns running the offense. Coach Greg McDermott pushed his star junior even further, keeping Alexander in with the reserves in a familiar role versus BC Zalgiris Kaunas until he tallied starter minutes.

But the difference between lineups with Ashworth and former Bluejay Ryan Nembhard was as apparent as ever. When things are left to Alexander, Ashworth will be constantly moving. Running off screens, finding small advantages.

With virtually every starter able to shoot coming off screens except Kalkbrenner, who will pop after dribble handoffs and ball screens anyway, there’s more pressure on Alexander than ever to make the right play.

That might not even be Alexander’s toughest task as a playmaker.

When Ashworth hits the bench and Alexander commands the reserves, he’ll have to find a way to make them better. If the bench resembles last year’s, he’ll be looking to score often. But the Bahamas brought shades of hope for that group, and the challenge of making those lineups effective leaves Alexander with more than enough room to impress executives.

Mason Miller’s potential jump

There weren’t seconds in between catches and shots. Double takes once the ball reached his fingertips. The once clumsy dribble drives were nowhere to be found.

Miller appeared to have made a real jump. In his IQ and confidence. How could the sophomore sharpshooter be Mike Miller’s son otherwise?

Starting on the first day of the trip, Miller was used differently from a year ago. When standing at the elbow, he made the right reads and displayed some passing chops. When drifting toward the corner in transition, he took the shots he knew he could make instead of shoveling it elsewhere.

The difference a summer makes beamed from his 6-foot-9 frame.

It all came together when he dropped 16 points in the first half of Creighton’s final game, making all four of his field goal attempts.

Assuming it holds up, Miller looked every bit like CU’s obvious option to start at power forward. He also looks competent enough to still play some small forward.

The untapped, freakish athleticism remains. If he can wield it and use his shooting gravity to attack closeouts with force, Miller should be primed for a sophomore jump.

Signs of life from the bench

Johnathan Lawson’s coming out party was well celebrated. Whispers of Francisco Farabello redeeming himself are on the rise following his final game in the Bahamas. Fred King’s minutes evoked optimism.

How much of that is that real? How much can be attributed to the product of a foreign trip? What must any of them sustain in order to erase last season’s lack of depth?

Only entering his sophomore season, Lawson’s expectations were framed around flashes more than production. Nothing was magnified quite like his 41.3% mark from 3, even if it was only on 1.6 attempts per game.

Add his size and the Memphis transfer bears expectations of being a rotational player for the Jays. His three consecutive threes in CU’s first game make that vision a lot easier. While there’s certainly room for him to grow into his game, he’ll have to uphold some level of consistent shooting and be able to attack closeouts to make life easier. If that’s the bottom line, it seems fair to say he can contribute.

Farabello’s can only elevate from a season ago. When his shooting efficiency sunk, his expectations eventually did too. And while it might mean nothing, he displayed completely new aspects of his game versus Club Obras.

Some context: Alexander was away in Portland, leaving CU down a lead guard. The vacancy wasn’t exactly left for Farabello. Still, he unlocked a level of passing and confidence on the ball that the Jays could’ve used last year. His shot was falling too, trading 3-pointers with Baylor Scheierman.

It’s unclear if Farabello can get away with being on the ball in the Big East. He probably won’t need to. But if he’s building upon that aspect of his game, it would add another dimension to Creighton’s offense and his practicality.

At worst? Farabello needs to bring his jumper with him, and at least make reads that make the lives of the ball handlers around him easier.

King’s expectations surpass both. He’s not exactly Donovan Clingan, but he’s expected to spell one of the nation’s best big men in Ryan Kalkbrenner with strong minutes.

It’ll be tough. Once again, he’ll need to find a rhythm while playing in short spurts, with this year likely only providing such a bigger window. In his minutes back home, he appeared as more of a force around the rim. More mindful of how he protects the ball. More skillful when navigating boards.

If any of it holds up, Creighton’s starters will get to kick their feet up just a bit more than last year.