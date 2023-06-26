Three-star guard Ty Davis has committed to Creighton men's basketball Monday.

The 2024 recruit from Mountain Brook High School (Ala.) chose the Bluejays over Oregon and Northwestern.

“With the amazing coaching staff they have there, the culture, the tradition of winning they’ve got going on and all the awesome guys that they have there, it just made it feel like home whenever I stepped on campus,” Davis said.

The 6-foot-5 guard’s relationship with the staff only dates back a few months, connecting with CU during the spring live period. But Davis personally kept up with Creighton long before then.

Davis’ father was on Mountain Brooks’ staff as an assistant when a younger Colby Jones — former Xavier wing and current Sacramento King — was attending the school. A fellow Birmingham product, Davis kept up with Jones through his three seasons in the Big East.

He always admired Creighton’s gameday atmosphere from afar. But getting to know the staff personally sealed the deal for Davis.

“I love coach (Greg) McDermott,” Davis said. “He’s just really made me feel at home, being at Creighton. He’s done a great job of recruiting me and prioritizing me throughout this whole process.”

As Davis was being recruited, Alexander and Kalkbrenner were undergoing the NBA draft process. He paid close attention to their decisions.

“Obviously they could’ve gotten drafted, but for them to come back just shows how much Creighton means to them and how big time the program is,” Davis said.

Davis describes himself as a pass-first guard with range. One that, at 6-5, could provide potential versatility on both ends. All of it led him to believe he'd be a perfect fit for CU in the future.

“My style of play fits their style of play,” he said. “They think that I could come in and have a real opportunity to play and fit into their system, and I’d be a great guy to join the culture and keep Creighton basketball progressing forward.”