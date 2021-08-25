Three storylines to watch for Creighton men's soccer in 2021

The Jays are carrying confidence and momentum into a promising 2021 season. But they're trying to be careful about deviating from their diligent approach.

Creighton won four of its final six regular season matches to end a shortened campaign last spring before suffering a hard-fought 1-0 defeat in a Big East tournament semifinal game to eventual Elite Eight participant Georgetown.

Everyone has returned from that team, which is perhaps why CU was picked to finish third in the league's preseason poll.

But you can't get caught up in the hype. The Jays have to prove themselves first, according to coach Johnny Torres.

"We've got to stay humble and we've got to stay hungry," Torres said. "There's a reason why you have to come out and play the matches. You can't just step out on the field and say that you're a good team."

Creighton, which hasn't made an NCAA tournament since 2016, will be motivated to show what it's capable of against Tulsa on Thursday at Morrison Stadium. It's the 2021 regular season opener for both squads.

Here are three storylines to watch for the Jays this year:

» Creighton's goal-scoring tandem