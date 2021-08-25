Three storylines to watch for Creighton men's soccer in 2021

The Jays are carrying confidence and momentum into a promising 2021 season. But they're trying to be careful about deviating from their diligent approach.
Creighton won four of its final six regular season matches to end a shortened campaign last spring before suffering a hard-fought 1-0 defeat in a Big East tournament semifinal game to eventual Elite Eight participant Georgetown.
Everyone has returned from that team, which is perhaps why CU was picked to finish third in the league's preseason poll.
But you can't get caught up in the hype. The Jays have to prove themselves first, according to coach Johnny Torres.
"We've got to stay humble and we've got to stay hungry," Torres said. "There's a reason why you have to come out and play the matches. You can't just step out on the field and say that you're a good team."
Creighton, which hasn't made an NCAA tournament since 2016, will be motivated to show what it's capable of against Tulsa on Thursday at Morrison Stadium. It's the 2021 regular season opener for both squads.
Here are three storylines to watch for the Jays this year:
» Creighton's goal-scoring tandem
Senior Diego Gutierrez, the Big East's reigning offensive player of the year, is the proven veteran who can do it all. He had five goals and six assists in 12 matches last season. This fall he'll be joined up top by newcomer Manu Toledano, a 6-foot-1 freshman from Spain. The two combined to score six of Creighton's nine goals during the exhibition season. They're both skilled finishers and electrifying talents. They should be fun to watch.
» How quickly can CU build up its stamina?
Torres is concerned that it might take a month, or more. The Jays now must be focused primarily on managing workload to ensure they're fresh in games. So conditioning opportunities will be limited in practice. "I think we're fit but I don't think we're match fit," Torres said. "That's going to have to come with time." It doesn't mean, however, that Creighton has to lower its expectations, according to Torres. The Jays still want to get wins. They will likely have to tap into their depth early on, though.
» Is a breakthrough win needed?
The soccer season is so long that teams typically are better off striving for consistency than setting their sights on earning tone-setting statement wins. It's a marathon. And the Jays will look to take a big-picture approach. That said, though, there can be an emotional boost gained from a marquee win that affirms positive progress. CU has a 1-5-2 record against ranked teams during the last two seasons. No. 2 Indiana, No. 5 Georgetown, No. 10 Seton Hall and No. 19 Marquette are on the 2021 schedule.
