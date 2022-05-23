Time, date set for Creighton-Nebraska volleyball match

The annual Nebraska-Creighton volleyball match — one of the best-attended regular-season events in the sport — is set for Sept. 7 at CHI Health Center.

First serve will be set for 6:30 p.m. A TV network has not yet been determined.

Last year, FS1 televised the match, which resulted in a Husker sweep. More than 11,000 packed into CHI, with a seemingly slight edge in Husker fans.

CU released its entire schedule Monday.

The Bluejays will play at UNO Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. Creighton also welcomes Kentucky — which finished 14th last season and Southern California to Sokol on the weekend of Sept. 2.

Iowa State (Aug. 26), Florida State (Sept. 9) and Kansas State (Sept. 17), also landed on CU's 2022 slate. Creighton begins league play Sept. 23 at home vs. Georgetown. The Bluejays' first four Big East matches are at home.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.