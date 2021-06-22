Timeline details background and investigation into Creighton's NCAA violations

This timeline of events details the NCAA violations committed by Creighton and former assistant coach Preston Murphy based on his relationship with aspiring sports agent Christian Dawkins, as well as the NCAA investigation into that violation and the penalties resulting from it.
* * *
June 19, 2017: The FBI opens a wiretap on Christian Dawkins' phone. It would remain active until Sept. 25, 2017.
July 28, 2017: Preston Murphy sits down with Dawkins, a cooperating FBI witness and an undercover law enforcement agent inside a Las Vegas hotel suite. It's there that Murphy receives $6,000 cash. A 3-second video clip of the meeting, with Murphy wearing a Creighton T-shirt, is later shown in court in 2019 and during an April 2020 HBO documentary titled "The Scheme."
Sept. 26, 2017: The FBI announces that it has arrested Christian Dawkins and nine others for their roles in a corruption scheme.
October 2017: The NCAA advises schools to conduct a thorough review of their basketball programs. Creighton's compliance staff does that, and also receives guidelines from the Big East to help frame its internal investigation. CU players and coaches are interviewed in one-on-one settings. Relevant documents and phone records are evaluated.
November 2017: Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson obtains a full report detailing the results of CU's internal investigation. Hendrickson, Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen and other university officials would later say they were confident that Creighton did not violate NCAA rules.
Oct. 4, 2018: Brian Bowen Sr., father of recruit Brian Bowen Jr. who was recruited by Creighton and other schools, takes the witness stand in a New York City federal courtroom as part of the college basketball bribery case. He alleges that Dawkins, a family adviser, claimed to have a deal in place with Murphy — $100,000 and a job if Bowen Jr. committed to CU. The offer did not get accepted.
Creighton then launches its own investigation. Murphy is immediately interviewed by Rasmussen, CU's compliance director and general counsel. Murphy denies offering money or a job for the recruit. Murphy then hires attorneys and meets again the next day with Creighton officials, and Murphy acknowledges his previous relationship with Dawkins but denies awareness of any money being given to recruits.
Oct. 5, 2018: CU Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen asks for "patience" as the university reviews the Brian Bowen matter. His statement also denies any wrongdoing by Creighton's coaches.
Oct. 6, 2018: Creighton coach Greg McDermott says he's never knowingly broken NCAA rules and he wouldn't let a staff member do so, either. CU practices for the first time since Brian Bowen Sr. made his claims. Murphy is on hand for the workout but he declines to comment.
Oct. 9, 2018: Hendrickson reveals that the university has retained the services of a law firm that specializes in NCAA compliance issues. No evidence has been found to suggest that NCAA rules were broken, but the school is taking the claims very seriously and its investigation remains open, Hendrickson said. Brian Bowen Sr. returns to the witness stand in New York and again alleges that Christian Dawkins arranged a deal with CU to buy his son's commitment.
Oct. 26, 2018: As part of Creighton's internal investigation, a questionnaire was issued to the men's basketball staff. Murphy completes his questionnaire a couple weeks later, answering no to questions about receiving money from agents.
Oct. 31, 2018: Murphy approaches McDermott to tell him about the July 2017 meeting in Las Vegas and that he received an envelope of money at the meeting. McDermott immediately informs Rasmussen of what he's learned and submits a written document about that on Nov. 6, 2018. Rasmussen then conducts his own investigation, interviewing Murphy about what he told McDermott. Rasmussen did not share any of this with CU's compliance department.
Dec. 3, 2018: NCAA enforcement staff notifies Creighton's outside counsel that it received approval from the federal government to move forward with an inquiry into potential NCAA rules violations related to Bowen's testimony.
Dec. 14, 2018: The NCAA sends its initial records request to Creighton.
March 7, 2019: The federal government files a superseding indictment that referenced Murphy's attendance at the July 2017 meeting in Las Vegas. That same day, Rasmussen informs Creighton officials that he had previously learned of that meeting.
March 8, 2019: Creighton places Preston Murphy on administrative leave.
March 14, 2019: NCAA enforcement staff requests to interview Murphy. The NCAA makes repeated requests through April, and on April 26 submitted a petition for immediate penalties due to unsuccessful attempts to interview Murphy. Murphy would eventually be interviewed about a month later.
April 9, 2019: NCAA provides Creighton with a written notice of inquiry.
April 22, 2019: A second trial related to the bribery scheme begins. Christian Dawkins and Merl Code are defendants. Over the next two weeks, the defense team argues that Murphy never intended to keep the money. Murphy and Dawkins were longtime acquaintances, both from Saginaw, Michigan. Dawkins testified that after they left the hotel suite, Murphy gave the envelope of cash to him in a casino bathroom stall.
May 29, 2019: NCAA enforcement staff interviews Murphy with Creighton representatives present, and Murphy admits to being present for the July 2017 meeting in Las Vegas and taking possession of an envelope with money, but he denies accepting the money or agreeing to steer Creighton players to the agent's company.
Nov. 22, 2019: Preston Murphy resigns from Creighton after eight months on administrative leave.
Dec. 13, 2019: Creighton receives a notice of allegations (NOA) from the NCAA.
March-May 2020: On March 26, Creighton, Murphy and Rasmussen submit their responses to the NOA, and on May 26, the enforcement staff submits its written reply and statement of the case. Over most of the next year, the parties worked cooperatively to establish the relevant facts but were ultimately unable to reach the necessary agreement.
April 28, 2021: A videoconference hearing is held between Creighton and the NCAA. Prior to this hearing, Creighton self-imposed penalties related to the allegations.
June 22, 2021: The NCAA releases its report into the violations committed by Murphy and Creighton's penalties.
