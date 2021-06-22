Timeline details background and investigation into Creighton's NCAA violations

November 2017: Creighton President Daniel Hendrickson obtains a full report detailing the results of CU's internal investigation. Hendrickson, Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen and other university officials would later say they were confident that Creighton did not violate NCAA rules.

Oct. 4, 2018: Brian Bowen Sr., father of recruit Brian Bowen Jr. who was recruited by Creighton and other schools, takes the witness stand in a New York City federal courtroom as part of the college basketball bribery case. He alleges that Dawkins, a family adviser, claimed to have a deal in place with Murphy — $100,000 and a job if Bowen Jr. committed to CU. The offer did not get accepted.

Creighton then launches its own investigation. Murphy is immediately interviewed by Rasmussen, CU's compliance director and general counsel. Murphy denies offering money or a job for the recruit. Murphy then hires attorneys and meets again the next day with Creighton officials, and Murphy acknowledges his previous relationship with Dawkins but denies awareness of any money being given to recruits.

Oct. 5, 2018: CU Athletic Director Bruce Rasmussen asks for "patience" as the university reviews the Brian Bowen matter. His statement also denies any wrongdoing by Creighton's coaches.