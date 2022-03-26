 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Tip time, network set for Creighton's Elite Eight game vs. No. 1 South Carolina

  • Updated
  • 0

The Creighton women's basketball team will play for its first Final Four in school history right after Sunday dinner. 

CU's Elite Eight game against No. 1 South Carolina will tip off at 6 p.m. ESPN will televise the game from Greensboro, North Carolina, where the Gamecocks are sure to have a decided crowd advantage. 

South Carolina has the talent edge on paper, too. The entire starting five - led by player of the year candidate Aliyah Boston - is comprised of five-star recruits. 

The Bluejays and Gamecocks are the first of doubleheader on ESPN. Stanford will play Texas in Spokane, Washington, directly following the game. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

